home » international
79Hits
=

'No possibility' of talks with US

TABNAK, Nov. 09 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there is currently “no possibility” of negotiations with the United States, citing the absence of any constructive or positive approach from Washington.
News ID: 6909
Publish Date: 09 November 2025
'No possibility' of talks with US

In an interview with the Government Information Center, Araghchi stated that at this stage, talks with the United States are not feasible because Iran has seen “no positive or constructive attitude” from the American side.

He stressed that Iran has always been ready to negotiate only when discussions are based on equality and mutual benefit.

Araghchi noted that Iran would consider negotiations if the US showed readiness for a dialogue built on equal footing and aimed at a mutually beneficial agreement. “Whenever the Americans are prepared for a negotiation grounded in equality and the pursuit of shared interests, such talks could become possible and Iran will examine them,” he said.

Tags
Abbas Araghchi iran Iran-US Iran US talks
Back To Top
Your Comment
Pakistan envoy says Joining of any states to Saudi-Pakistan defense agree. can be discussed
Forgotten ancient victory revived in heart of Tehran
Iran driving engine of soft power in ECO region: ECO official
'No possibility' of talks with US
Iran ready to assist Pakistan in resolving tensions with Kabul
Boosting Iran-Pakistan border trade to ensure security, economic growth
Despite political pressures Iran, Russia to boost partnership
Pezeshkian hails UN recognition of Iranian Cyrus Charter
Iran's current decision is to remain a committed NPT member: Iran FM
Iran, Russia, China hold trilateral nuclear consultations
Leader outlines conditions for cooperation between Iran, US
Iranian parliament speaker to depart for Pakistan
Iranians mark National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, reject US imperialism
Iran never seeks war but to deliver crushing response to enemy mistake
Leader's new fatwa on nuclear weapon