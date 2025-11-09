'No possibility' of talks with US

TABNAK, Nov. 09 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there is currently “no possibility” of negotiations with the United States, citing the absence of any constructive or positive approach from Washington.

In an interview with the Government Information Center, Araghchi stated that at this stage, talks with the United States are not feasible because Iran has seen “no positive or constructive attitude” from the American side.

He stressed that Iran has always been ready to negotiate only when discussions are based on equality and mutual benefit.

Araghchi noted that Iran would consider negotiations if the US showed readiness for a dialogue built on equal footing and aimed at a mutually beneficial agreement. “Whenever the Americans are prepared for a negotiation grounded in equality and the pursuit of shared interests, such talks could become possible and Iran will examine them,” he said.