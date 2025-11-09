Iran ready to assist Pakistan in resolving tensions with Kabul

In a Saturday night phone call between Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the two foreign ministers focused on the latest developments in bilateral relations and regional issues.

The Iranian minister emphasized the significance of the longstanding and friendly ties between the two neighboring Muslim nations, highlighting Iran’s commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors.

He voiced concerns regarding the current state of affairs between Afghanistan and Pakistan, underscoring the necessity for continued dialogue facilitated by influential regional countries to address differences and reduce tensions.

Dar provided an update on the latest negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, according to IRNA.

Both ministers agreed on the need for ongoing consultations to foster better relations and ensure regional security.