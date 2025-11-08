Boosting Iran-Pakistan border trade to ensure security, economic growth

TABNAK, Nov. 08 - Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says expanding border trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan would help strengthen security and boost growth in both countries.

Speaking upon return from a three-day visit to Pakistan on Friday, Ghalibaf said, “If border markets are developed and trade with Pakistan flourishes, a major part of the insecurity and border challenges between the two countries will be definitely resolved because when borders become hubs of legal and large-scale economic activity, smuggling and insecurity are minimized.”

Ghalibaf’s trip began on Wednesday at the official invitation of Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Sadiq, IRNA reported.

During the visit, he held extensive meetings with senior Pakistani officials, including Acting President and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.

“One of the main purposes of this visit was to express appreciation to the people and officials of Pakistan for their valuable positions during the 12-day war against the Zionist regime (of Israel),” Ghalibaf said, adding that wherever the Iranian delegation met with the public, “they expressed happiness over Iran’s strong and decisive response to the Zionist regime’s aggression.”

The parliament speaker said political, economic, and security issues were discussed during the meetings.

He also took part in economic sessions attended by Iranian and Pakistani traders and chambers of commerce in Islamabad, describing the talks as “very useful and constructive.”

Ghalibaf further noted that the visit also followed up on the implementation of 12 cooperation documents signed during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent trip to Pakistan.

“Good progress has been made in this regard, especially in areas such as free trade and barter, which were discussed in detail,” he added.