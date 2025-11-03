home » international
95Hits
=

Leader's new fatwa on nuclear weapon

TABNAK, Nov. 03 - Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, expressed his new positions on nuclear weapons in a new fatwa.
News ID: 6898
Publish Date: 03 November 2025
Leader's new fatwa on nuclear weapon

In response to the TABNAK's question on possibility of changes to the previous Leader's fatwa about nuclear weapons, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasized his previous fatwa on the issue.

The full answer is as follow:

To learn about the positions of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution  regarding the prohibition of the use of nuclear and mass destruction weapons, please refer to his message on this website to the International Disarmament Conference.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution's nuclear fatwa, which was published in his message at the first international conference on "Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation" in March 2008 and was later officially registered with the United Nations, states that " we consider the use of such weapons as haraam."

Accordingly, there is no changes to his preious fatwa on nuclear arms the Leader of the Islamic Revolution still considers these type of weapons as haraam.

 

 

Tags
supreme leader Ali Khamenei nuclear arms harram Ayatollah Khamenei's fatwa
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran never seeks war but to deliver crushing response to enemy mistake
Leader's new fatwa on nuclear weapon
Iran seriously pursuing cooperation with Russia, China
Iran-US conflict “fundamental,” not “tactical”
Oman urges Arab states to change policy towards Iran
Russia to continue coop. with Iran in West Asia
Slovak president stresses necessity of diplomatic ties with Iran
Iran condemns US nuclear weapons testing resumption as a global threat
IAEA chief fully aware Iran's nuclear program peaceful
Iran FM says Tehran ready for fair, respectful talks
Iran, Afghanistan to continue talks over shared water resources
Pezeshkian stresses boosting ties with Turkey
Iran security forces dismantle terrorist cell in east
Iran. Pakistan discuss deepening political, economic, security coop.
Russia supports long-term diplomatic solutions for Iran's nuclear program