Leader's new fatwa on nuclear weapon

TABNAK, Nov. 03 - Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, expressed his new positions on nuclear weapons in a new fatwa.

In response to the TABNAK's question on possibility of changes to the previous Leader's fatwa about nuclear weapons, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasized his previous fatwa on the issue.

The full answer is as follow:

To learn about the positions of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution regarding the prohibition of the use of nuclear and mass destruction weapons, please refer to his message on this website to the International Disarmament Conference.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution's nuclear fatwa, which was published in his message at the first international conference on "Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation" in March 2008 and was later officially registered with the United Nations, states that " we consider the use of such weapons as haraam."

Accordingly, there is no changes to his preious fatwa on nuclear arms the Leader of the Islamic Revolution still considers these type of weapons as haraam.