Iran seriously pursuing cooperation with Russia, China

Speaking at his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, Baqaei made the remarks in response to a question about Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi’s visit to Oman last week and whether he had received a message from the US during the trip.

“There was no official message,” the spokesperson said, adding that various intermediaries are making efforts to bring the two sides closer together and that messages are indeed being conveyed. “However, this does not in any way signify the start of a negotiation process between Iran and the United States.”



Oman to clarify imported water issue

Baqaei said no accusations are directed at Tehran over water imported to Oman, describing earlier claims of contamination as baseless and due to a technical error. The Omani side will soon issue a statement clarifying the matter, he added.



Rejecting US accusations

Responding to questions about allegations in Jeffrey Epstein’s case files involving Iran, the spokesperson said the emails attributed to him—calling for military action or pressure against Iran—are not surprising, as anti-Iran activities have long been part of US policy circles.

He added that what is notable is Epstein’s background in corruption and human trafficking, crimes confirmed by US authorities themselves. His reported involvement shows that individuals with such criminal records are among those hostile to the Iranian nation, Baqaei said.



Iran condemns US military moves in Caribbean

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned US military activities in the Caribbean Sea and Latin America, calling them a clear threat to international peace and security.

He said Washington’s claim that the operations aim to combat drug trafficking lacks any legal basis under international law. “No country is permitted, under the pretext of fighting transnational crimes such as drug trafficking, to violate another nation’s sovereignty or territorial integrity,” he added.

Baqaei also said US threats against Venezuela and other Latin American states are legally and politically unjustifiable and run counter to the UN Charter’s principles prohibiting the use or threat of force.



Regional consensus that Israel is main source of instability

The Iranian diplomat said there is now no doubt among regional countries that the main threat comes from the Israeli regime. He added, however, that even using the word “threat” is not entirely accurate, as the region is already engaged in a real war with Israel, citing the genocide in Gaza and acts of aggression against other countries including Syria, Qatar, and Lebanon.

A clear consensus has emerged among regional states that that Israel is the primary and active source of danger, and that regional countries must rely on mutual understanding and cooperation to ensure their collective security.



US threats aimed at destabilizing Iraq

On the latest US threats against Iraq ahead of parliamentary elections in the Arab country later this month, the spokesperson described the threats as interference in Iraq’s internal affairs, which are intended to create tension and influence the country’s domestic processes.

He said that such threats clearly violate Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and reflect the interventionist and aggressive nature of the United States. “These actions will have no impact on the determination of the Iraqi people, who are resolute in making decisions based on what they see as best for their nation’s security and interests.”

West’s ‘hypocritical’ stance

Baqaei criticized the US and other Western countries for their contradictory stance on nuclear activities, calling their behavior “truly hypocritical.”

He said that while these countries claim to be concerned about the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and nuclear arms, they continue to pressure a nation whose nuclear program is entirely peaceful and for which there has never been any evidence of military intent.

At the same time, they themselves freely violate their international obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and other disarmament and arms-control agreements, he added.

Border security tied to regional stability

Baqaei said Iran’s border security is integral to the region’s stability. He noted that Iranian forces closely monitor developments and coordinate with neighbors, especially Iraq. He also stressed that Iran will firmly defend its sovereignty and that regional states, too, are capable of protecting themselves against any aggression.

Lebanon entitled to defend its sovereignty

Further in his presser, the spokesperson commented on Israel’s threats against Lebanon, saying that they have been ongoing, with over 5,000 ceasefire violations since the truce began in late November last year.

He said Israeli attacks against civilians and vital infrastructure in Lebanon are a clear breach of international law, emphasizing that Lebanon, as a sovereign state, has the legitimate right and means to defend its security and dignity.

Sudan crisis

What is happening in Sudan and some countries is truly worrying, Baqaei said, adding that any intervention in their internal affairs is harmful and has proven to bring nothing but killing and chaos.

Sudan at one point faced movements that, in the name of democracy and human rights, split the country in two, and unfortunately internal fighting has since continued, the Iranian diplomat said.

He noted that the recent events in the city of El Fasher and the mass killing of civilians were deeply shocking, adding that Iran has called on all parties to support the central government and properly fulfill their responsibilities.

Iran to reopen consulate general in Bonn

The spokesperson said Iran has obtained the necessary permits from Germany to reopen its consulate general in Bonn.

The closure of Iran’s consulates had caused serious difficulties for Iranian nationals living there, he further said, adding that Iran tried to ease these problems through various measures including the expansion of consular services at its embassy in Berlin.

Iran seriously pursuing cooperation with Russia and China

Baqaei said Iran continues to actively pursue its cooperation with Russia and China following the expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

He noted that Iran had maintained such cooperation even while the resolution was in effect, and since the defense and arms restrictions expired several years ago, collaboration with both countries now continues robustly within the framework of existing bilateral agreements. IRNA reported.