President Pezeshkian, Macron meet in New York

President Masoud Pezeshkian has held talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A day earlier, the French president said that he would hold discussions with Pezeshkian regarding the snapback mechanism, which if activated, would restore UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.

President Pezeshkian arrived in New York on Tuesday evening to attend the 80th summit of the United Nations General Assembly.

The president was welcomed by the Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, at New York JFK International Airport.