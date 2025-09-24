home » international
158Hits
=

President Pezeshkian, Macron meet in New York

TABNAK, Sep. 24 - President Pezeshkian met with French President Emmanuel Macron after addressing the United Nations General Assembly.
News ID: 6775
Publish Date: 24 September 2025
President Pezeshkian, Macron meet in New York

President Masoud Pezeshkian has held talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

President Pezeshkian met with Macron after delivering his speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly summit on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the French president said that he would hold discussions with Pezeshkian regarding the snapback mechanism, which if activated, would restore UN Security Council sanctions against Iran. 

President Pezeshkian arrived in New York on Tuesday evening to attend the 80th summit of the United Nations General Assembly.

The president was welcomed by the Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, at New York JFK International Airport.

Tags
Emanuel Macron Masoud Pezeshkian New York Visit UNGA snapback mechanism
Back To Top
Your Comment
Leader issues message on Sacred Defense Week
IRGC commander says Armed Forces fully ready to confront threats
President Pezeshkian, Macron meet in New York
Iran after powerful region built on collective security, coop., strength through peace
Pezeshkian says efforts of ill-wishers not to come to fruition
Araghchi, Grossi discuss coop. in in New York
Cairo deal with IAEA to be nollified if ‘Snapback’ activated
Pezeshkian briefs Leader on New York visit programs
Araghchi urges UNSC to choose diplomacy over confrontation
Iran strongly blasts US lawbreaking at IAEA