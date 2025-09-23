Pezeshkian says efforts of ill-wishers not to come to fruition

TABNAK, Sep. 23 - Pezeshkian said that with the determination and will that exists among the leaders of the Islamic world, as well as high-ranking officials of Iran and Azerbaijan, to expand interactions and cooperation, the ill-wishers' efforts will not succeed."

President Masoud Pezeshkian, while referring to the efforts of ill-wishers to create discord and division among Islamic countries and the failure to form fruitful relations in the region, especially between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, said: "With the determination and will that exists among the leaders of the Islamic world as well as high officials of Iran and Azerbaijan to expand interactions and cooperation, these efforts of ill-wishers will not come to fruition."

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting a high-ranking delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, who is on a visit to Tehran.

Pezeshkian described the relations between the two countries as brotherly, based on deep cultural and religious commonalities between the governments and nations, and inseparable, and said: "We are interested in expanding these relations in all political, economic, and cultural areas. There are no obstacles in the path of developing interactions and cooperation between the two countries."

Referring to his recent visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the positive and constructive meetings and agreements between the high officials of the two countries, the President added: "We believe that if the diverse and numerous capacities existing in Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are used to expand cooperation, it will ensure the maximum benefits of the two countries and two friendly and brotherly nations."

According to IRNA, Shahin Mustafayev also met with Secretary of the Iranian National Security Council Ali Larij