A cleaning staffer disinfects an intensive care room at Hospital Universitari de Bellvitge in Barcelona, Spain, on April 9, 2020. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Deaths in Spain from the CCP virus eased again overnight as the curve flattened further, prompting officials to mull which strategies to deploy to start phasing out one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.

Spain saw 605 deaths overnight, the Ministry of Health said. The patients died from COVID-19, a new disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as novel coronavirus.

The toll was the lowest since March 24. The death rate stands at 4 percent after once hitting 27 percent.

The country also saw just 4,576 new cases and a net increase in active cases of 468 as 3,503 patients were discharged from hospitals, a condition the ministry is describing as “cured.”

Spanish authorities have stopped tallying total hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, stating they’re not able to confirm reliable figures. No region saw large increases in either category. Madrid continued counting a decrease in those hospitalized and in intensive care, while Catalonia, Spain’s second most-affected region, saw a decrease in hospitalizations but a slight uptick in ICU cases. The Valencian community, which saw hospitalizations practically double the day prior, saw only small increases in both categories.

walker in spain