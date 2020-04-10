سایت ثبت‌نام وام یک میلیون تومانی وجود خارجی ندارد

«کرونا» با اقتصاد سینمای ایران چه کرد؟

کرونا چه بلایی بر سر ریه‌ها می‌آورد؟

Covid-19 likely to claim its 100,000th death this weekend

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: The spread: 100,000 deaths
کد خبر: ۹۷۱۴۸۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۷:۰۴ 10 April 2020

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

The spread: 100,000 deaths

In all likelihood the COVID-19 illness associated with the new coronavirus will claim its 100,000th death during the next 24 hours. From the report of the first fatality in early January, it took a month to record 1,000 deaths and a further month to hit 10,000. That was just three weeks ago.

The death toll now compares with that of London's Great Plague in the mid-1660s, which killed an estimated 100,000 people, about a third of the city’s population at the time.

But it is still far short of the so-called Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and is estimated to have killed more than 20 million people by the time it ended in 1920.
A very European compromise

Europe's finance ministers put the phone down on each other last night having achieved a compromise agreement on half a trillion euros' worth of support for their coronavirus-battered economies - but left open the question of how to finance recovery in the bloc headed for a steep recession.

The controversy over whether - as countries in southern Europe had sought - members of the eurozone could issue joint debt has also been left until another day.

Relax? Don't

U.S. state and public health officials are doubling down on their message that Americans must resist the impulse to ease social separation measures at the first glimpse of progress now being seen in the coronavirus battle.

Calls for heightened vigilance, countering talk from the Trump administration of reopening the economy next month, came as new evidence emerged that stay-at-home restrictions were working to flatten the arc of infections in New York state, the U.S. epicentre of the pandemic.
Virtual Easter

This Easter weekend, chocolate-makers of the world will miss out on what is one of their biggest sales bonanzas of the year.

With big family gatherings off limits, friends and relatives are unable to meet and hand over Easter egg treats, and chocolate makers' online sites are struggling to keep up with demand for deliveries.

Easter eggs are on sale in shops but those customers who do venture out have been focused more on stocking up on basics such as pasta and tinned food.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
coronavirus death toll world pandemic
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ویروس کرونا مناجات شعبانیه جهش تولید مصطفی الکاظمی کاظم خاوازی علی صیاد شیرازی
حقوق و دستمزد کارگران در سال ۹۹ تعیین شد/ افزایش ۱۵ و ۲۱ درصدی حقوق +جدول مقایسه‌ای
مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا
دشمن شماره یک فردوسی پور به کرونا مبتلا شد
پاسخ نویسنده سریال پایتخت به حاشیه‌ها
ضدعفونی کردن معابر قم از سوی نیرو‌های حشدالشعبی صحت دارد؟ / مطهری از سفیر چین شاکی شد / دفاع تمام قد سعید حدادیان از عادل فردوسی‌پور
قسط وام یک میلیونی یارانه بگیران چقدر است؟
اسب پنج میلیاردتومانی سردار آزمون در حراج استرالیا
شاپور محمدی از ریاست سازمان بورس استعفا داد/ سکاندار جدید بازار سرمایه چه کسی خواهد بود؟
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز سه شنبه 19 فروردین 99/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
روایت غرویان از تاثیر کرونا بر افشای فرقه «لیسیه» / کوهکن به اصولگرایان: کرسی ریاست مجلس را بهم تعارف کنید / پایداری‌ها همچنان بلای جان قالیباف / روایت صادق زیباکلام از تصمیم دشوار روحانی
سقوط آزاد بازار خودرو
توافق ۳ میلیارد دلاری ولیعهد امارات با بشار اسد برای ازسرگیری حملات به ادلب!
شلیک پنج موشک به شرکت نفتی آمریکایی در بصره / نامه ۲۴مقام آمریکایی و جهان به ترامپ برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران / اعلام کمک ۱۰ میلیون دلاری کویت به ایران / ورود ناو جنگی جدید آمریکا به خلیج فارس
مشاغلی که از ۲۳ فروردین کار خود را شروع می کنند
کار عجیب یک پسر برای دیدن مادرش در قرنطینه

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۴۰۴ نظر)

چرا در روزهای درگیری با کرونا در خانه نماندید؟  (۳۳۲ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا  (۲۳۱ نظر)

حقوق و دستمزد کارگران در سال ۹۹ تعیین شد/ افزایش ۱۵ و ۲۱ درصدی حقوق +جدول مقایسه‌ای  (۱۹۳ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۹۳ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس  (۱۲۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آنچه درباره آمار چین بیان شد، فنی و اپیدمیولوژیک بود نه سیاسی/ کرونا با فاصله مرگبارتر از آنفلوانزاست/ قدردان پشتیبانی دولت و مردم چین هستیم/ درباره آمار آمریکا هم تردید داریم/ از میانگین جهانی وضعیت بهتری داریم/ برخی تصور کردند کرونا تابع تقویم رسمی است!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۶ هزار و ۲۲۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۱۱۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۶۳۴ مورد جدید و بهبود ۳۲۳۰۹  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود  (۱۰۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044j2
tabnak.ir/0044j2