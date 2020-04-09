سایت ثبت‌نام وام یک میلیون تومانی وجود خارجی ندارد

«کرونا» با اقتصاد سینمای ایران چه کرد؟

کرونا چه بلایی بر سر ریه‌ها می‌آورد؟

بازدید 446

Coronavirus: WHO chief and Taiwan in row over 'racist' comments

A row has erupted after the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) accused Taiwan's leaders of spearheading personal attacks on him.
کد خبر: ۹۷۱۱۹۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۲۶ 09 April 2020

A row has erupted after the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) accused Taiwan's leaders of spearheading personal attacks on him.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had been subjected to racist comments and death threats for months.

But President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan opposed any form of discrimination, and invited Dr Tedros to visit the island.

Taiwan said it had been denied access to vital information as the coronavirus spread. The WHO rejects this.

Taiwan is excluded from the WHO, the United Nations health agency, because of China's objections to its membership.

The Chinese Communist Party regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and claims the right to take it by force if necessary.

The WHO has also been criticised by US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to withdraw US funding to the agency.

What is being said?
Dr Tedros said he had been at the receiving end of racist comments for the past two to three months.

"Giving me names, black or negro," he said. "I'm proud of being black, or proud of being negro."

The Ethiopian at the heart of the coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: Things the US has got wrong - and got right
He then said he had received death threats, adding: "I don't give a damn."

The WHO chief said the abuse had originated from Taiwan, "and the foreign ministry didn't disassociate" itself from it.
But Ms Tsai said Taiwan was opposed to discrimination.

"For years, we have been excluded from international organisations, and we know better than anyone else what it feels like to be discriminated against and isolated," Reuters news agency quoted her as saying.

"If Director-General Tedros could withstand pressure from China and come to Taiwan to see Taiwan's efforts to fight Covid-19 for himself, he would be able to see that the Taiwanese people are the true victims of unfair treatment."

Taiwan foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said the comments were "irresponsible" and the accusations "imaginary". The ministry said it was seeking an apology for "slander", AFP news agency reported.

Correspondents say Taiwan has been proud of its measures to contain the virus, with just 380 cases and five deaths so far.

Last month, the WHO said it was monitoring the progress of the virus in Taiwan and learning lessons from its efforts.

 

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
taiwan coronavirus who china racism
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ویروس کرونا مناجات شعبانیه جهش تولید مصطفی الکاظمی کاظم خاوازی علی صیاد شیرازی
حقوق و دستمزد کارگران در سال ۹۹ تعیین شد/ افزایش ۱۵ و ۲۱ درصدی حقوق +جدول مقایسه‌ای
نامه انتقادی یک سردار سپاه به رئیس صدا و سیما
مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا
‌بنزین ارزان و تک نرخی می‌شود؟
دشمن شماره یک فردوسی پور به کرونا مبتلا شد
قسط وام یک میلیونی یارانه بگیران چقدر است؟
اسب پنج میلیاردتومانی سردار آزمون در حراج استرالیا
رسوایی اخلاقی فوتبالیست معروف در قرنطینه خانگی
شاپور محمدی از ریاست سازمان بورس استعفا داد/ سکاندار جدید بازار سرمایه چه کسی خواهد بود؟
عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس
پسر فردین: تختی تصمیم خودکشی را به پدرم گفته بود
پست نامتعارفِ نویدمحمدزاده سوژه شد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 18 فروردین 99/ نرخ رسمی 18 ارز افزایش یافت
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز سه شنبه 19 فروردین 99/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
اعلام جرم علیه یک نماینده مجلس بابت اظهارات نادرست در پرونده سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی/ نمایندگی ولی فقیه در سپاه قدس: آمریکا مقصر اصلی شیوع کرونا در دنیاست / رفیق‌دوست: هویدا کُشته شد، اعدام نشد

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۴۰۴ نظر)

چرا در روزهای درگیری با کرونا در خانه نماندید؟  (۳۳۲ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا  (۲۳۱ نظر)

حقوق و دستمزد کارگران در سال ۹۹ تعیین شد/ افزایش ۱۵ و ۲۱ درصدی حقوق +جدول مقایسه‌ای  (۱۹۳ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۹۳ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آنچه درباره آمار چین بیان شد، فنی و اپیدمیولوژیک بود نه سیاسی/ کرونا با فاصله مرگبارتر از آنفلوانزاست/ قدردان پشتیبانی دولت و مردم چین هستیم/ درباره آمار آمریکا هم تردید داریم/ از میانگین جهانی وضعیت بهتری داریم/ برخی تصور کردند کرونا تابع تقویم رسمی است!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود  (۱۰۹ نظر)

عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس  (۱۰۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044eN
tabnak.ir/0044eN