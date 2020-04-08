«کرونا» با اقتصاد سینمای ایران چه کرد؟

Russian Su-57 and its ‘assistant’ will not leave a chance to US, China said

Everyone says that the era of fifth-generation aircraft has come, but the confrontation of fighters of this generation can be observed infrequently. Currently, only a few countries can produce fifth-generation aircraft; only China, the United States and Russia have such capabilities.
It is worth noting that the United States is best acquainted with fifth-generation fighter technologies. They began to develop them 20 years ago, at the end of the last century, and became the only country that has two fifth-generation fighter models.
The fact that the production of the F-22 has long been stopped, and he is a fairly old model, does not deprive him of the title of the world’s strongest fighter. F-35 may become one of the most successful fighter jets; at present, a considerable number of countries import it.

Despite the relatively recent appearance of the Su-57 and J-20, the potential of these fifth-generation fighters is unlimited, and the unambiguous US dominance has replaced the confrontation of three parties.

The first flight of the Su-57 took place a year earlier than that of the J-20, but it was never accepted for service. Just recently, when there was just a bit left before the transfer of its videoconferencing, to the disappointment of many, the plane suddenly crashed. It cannot be said that this model was rushed to test in real combat conditions, for example, in Syria.

This was an excellent experience for the Su-57 and clearly defined its purpose: as soon as the fighter goes into service, he can immediately go to the battlefield. Recently, there was good news related to the Su-57: the fighter again showed everyone the “game of their muscles.”

It is reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces first posted a video showing the launch of an air-to-air missile with a Su-57. In the video, the fifth-generation fighter is shown from different angles in detail during taxiing, take-off, group flight and low-level flight, while performing various maneuvers and landing.
At all frames, you can see close-up equipment for refueling in the air. The video shows that one air-to-air missile is located outside the weapons compartment. With the help of the launcher, the missile extends through the sliding doors of the hatch out into the air stream.
The launch of a rocket from the internal compartment of the Su-57 was demonstrated for the first time, viewers could watch the right weapon compartment of the fighter. He also showed excellent practical combat capability of the Su-57.

No one expected that Russia would use the Su-57 along with deadly weapons, thus reinforcing an already powerful fighter. It is reported that in the arsenal of the Russian Aerospace Forces there will be a “killer” – a “more advanced” heavy attack drone. The development of an updated version of a heavy reconnaissance and strike drone has already begun.

It will be equipped with artificial intelligence. It will be possible to remotely control it from a Su-57 fighter. The device will be able to lay a route without human intervention, bypassing the enemy’s air defense, find and attack the most important targets (headquarters, communication centers, missile launchers) and return unscathed to the base. You can imagine what kind of fear the Su-57 will bring along with such an assistant. Such a combination will be the strongest in the world!

The Su-57 poses a threat to the U.S. Air Force’s dominance, and along with a heavy strike drone, it can make the F-22 worry. Does the F-22 admit defeat? Obviously not. It is worth noting that the Su-57 is not yet ready for transfer to the Air Force.

In the short term, he will not be able to remove the F-22 from his position, even if the Russian side gives his fighter assistants a lethal weapon. In the near future, this association will not be able to form a real combat capability, and yet it has great potential. But still it’s too early to talk about the recognition of the defeat by the American fighter.

