5 powerful nuts to boost your immune system

۱۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۱:۱۶ 06 April 2020

As coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted communities around the world, many people have taken actions to reduce the risk of getting sick with the disease. From stocking up on supplies, to everyday preventive measures such as handwashing, avoiding contact with sick individuals, and good hygiene.But experts say that boosting your immune system may also give you an edge in fending off viruses.Incorporating specific foods particularly nuts into the diet may strengthen a person’s immune response. Read on to discover list of nuts that boost the immune system.

Which nuts boost the immune system?

Feeding your body certain foods like nuts may help keep your immune system strong. If you're looking for ways to fight viruses, your first step should be a visit to your local grocery store or shopping from online nuts stores.

If you’re preparing to stay home more than usual, it’s important to have healthful nuts on hand. That means selecting and shopping for nuts that pack a nutritional punch in order to ensure you’re getting the fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other health- and immune-supporting compounds you need. We hope you won’t be holed up for too long, but just in case, here’s a list of nuts to buy.Plan your meals to include these 5 powerful immune system boosters:

1. Almonds

Almonds are easy to find in any grocery store or shopping online. They're perfect as a healthy snack and can be added to salads and yogurt. Vitamin E confers antioxidant properties and supports immune function. Fresh Almonds are high in vitamin E that helps immune system function.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts are an excellent source of several vitamins and minerals, including: Copper and Vitamin B6. Copper found in fresh walnuts helps maintain bone, nerve, and immune system function. Vitamin B6, on the other hand, strengthens your immune system and support nerve health.

3. Pistachios

A healthy immune system requires adequate intake of vitamin B6, which pistachios abound in. Vitamin B6 found in fresh pistachios also promotes blood flow by helping to carry oxygen through the bloodstream to cells, and helps maintain the health of lymphoid glands, such as the thymus, spleen and lymph nodes. All of these things help the production of white blood cells that defend the body from infections.

4. Brazil Nuts

Brazil nuts contain several nutrients that are vital for the immune system, including selenium, zinc and iron. Brazil nuts are most renowned, though, for their high selenium content, and are in fact the richest known food source of this important nutrient. Selenium is an essential trace element that is needed daily for a healthy immune system and it helps to prevent damage to our nerves and cells.

5. Cashews

A zinc deficiency can lead to a compromised immune system. “Zinc is an essential nutrient for the immune system. This mineral is important for the development of immune system cells, the production of antioxidant enzymes, and the activity of immune system regulators,” informs Delhi-based celebrity nutritionist, Nmami Agarwal. Her nut of choice to build immunity is the cashew, which contains copper in addition to zinc. “Several studies have shown that boosting zinc intake has been associated with a healthier immune response, meaning that cashews could help you fight off your next cold,” she adds.

Where to find a variety of healthy nuts and snacks?

There are many fantastic sources for real food online offering many types of nuts even in bulk and wholesale. You can get just about anything on Amazon but there are a few other sites you may want to check out for quality nuts and seeds:

· Naturalmoreish.com.au

· rawnutsandseeds.com

· nuts.com

And check out the bulk section. Buying nuts this way is often a better value than going the bagged route; as long as the bins aren’t covered in dust, you plan on actually using what you bring home, and you know how to store nuts properly.

So if you are stocking up for the coronavirus, it would be great to keep a stock of nuts at home.

Bottom Line

While getting balanced nutrition is vital for a healthy immune system, there are other lifestyle factors to consider to fight coronavirus. Other strategies for protecting your immune system include positively managing stress and getting adequate sleep regularly. Don’t forget that hand washing is likely the No. 1 most important strategy for preventing the spread of germs.

