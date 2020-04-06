 آیا کنکور ۹۹ به تعویق می‌افتد؟

Russian frigates prepares to intercept the US Navy strike group near Syria

A few hours ago it became known that US warships and Harry Truman aircraft carrier are located not far from Syrian sea border in the Mediterranean Sea, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, citing news agency Aviapro.
06 April 2020

A few hours ago it became known that US warships and Harry Truman aircraft carrier are located not far from Syrian sea border in the Mediterranean Sea, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, citing news agency Aviapro.

Because of this the Russian warships intend to conduct a series of missile firing and special operations throughout eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea and at military bases in Syria.

“On April 7, 09, 10, 17, 21, 23 and 30, 2020, the forces of the Russian Navy Mediterranean Group plan to carry out intensive combat training activities with practical missile and artillery firing in designated areas of the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea. The increased activity of the forces of the Russian Navy and the relative remoteness of their operations from the Syrian Tartus is connected, among other things, with the presence of USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and multi-mission group in those parts of the world” the Aviapro said in its Telegram channel

Experts believe that by such a move, the Russian fleet intends to demonstrate to the United States not only control over this region, but also its readiness to oppose the United States in case such a need arises.

“Russian frigates, armed with Caliber cruise missiles, are an excellent demonstration of the power of the Russian fleet. American AUGs can no longer enter the Mediterranean Sea without having sent their planes for preliminary reconnaissance, and this, obviously, indicates a complete lack of mastery of the situation,” the specialist notes.

BulgarianMilitary.com recalls that on April 1 thehe naval strike group (NSG) of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF), consisting of the frigates Admiral Grigorovich, Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, also conducted exercises to search for and destroy a conventional enemy submarine (ES) in the Mediterranean Sea.

“In the course of the exercises, the sailors worked out tactics for detecting and continuously pursuing a submarine with the implementation of the standards for the conditional use of torpedo weapons and jet bombs,” the BSF said in a statement to Interfax on Wednesday.

The search for the “enemy” submarine was carried out with the support from the air of the crew of the Ka-27PL anti-submarine helicopter from the naval aviation and air defense of the Black Sea Fleet.

“As a result of the joint actions of the crews of the frigates and the helicopter, the pursuit of the submarine ended with its conditional destruction,” the press release said.

