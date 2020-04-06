 آیا کنکور ۹۹ به تعویق می‌افتد؟

طرح فاصله گذاری هوشمند چیست؟

آمریکا در عراق از چه کسی محافظت می کند؟

بازدید 326

Afghan president halts cabinet formation

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Sunday put government formation on hold for the sake of resolving the political crisis in the country.
کد خبر: ۹۷۰۴۴۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۱:۰۷ 06 April 2020

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Sunday put government formation on hold for the sake of resolving the political crisis in the country.

Ghani’s deputy spokesman, Dawa Khan Menapal, told Anadolu Agency the new cabinet members would not be announced for at least five more days.

"President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (Mohammad Ashraf Ghani) has ordered to hold cabinet formation for five more days on the request of the political leadership in the country to provide more opportunity for political dialogue (to resolve the impasse)," he said.

Having won the September 2019 elections, Ghani has already named his foreign minister, minister for information and culture as well as finance minister.

The move came hours after leading political figures including former president Hamid Karzai, who are busy mediating to resolve the dispute between Ghani and self-proclaimed president Abdullah Abdullah of the "inclusive government", urged the two leaders to show restraint.

"We suggest that Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani relinquishes the appointment of government officials for an appropriate time, and Dr. Abdullah extended the deadline he set to reach an agreement," the statement added.

Afghanistan is facing a political crisis stemming from the electoral dispute between Ghani and Abdullah.

Ghani has offered Abdullah the position of vice president in a capacity as head of the High Peace Council, an offer Abdullah had yet to accept.

The rift between Ghani and Abdullah has cost the country $1 billion in U.S. aid following a trip to Kabul by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month after the rival leaders failed to agree on an inclusive government.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
afghanistan president cabinet formation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید ناو روزولت مناجات شعبانیه تفاوت متانول با اتانول وام کرونا
جزییات تیراندازی به خودروی امام جمعه
کاهش شدید قیمت مرغ
مالک فرمول یک در ۸۹ سالگی پدر شد! + عکس
پیری زودرس میثاقی بعدازنشستن جای فردوسی‌پور!
کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم
زنی که به خاطر زیبایی اش گدایی می‌کند!
خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟
وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد
هشدار موحدی کرمانی درباره بازگشایی عجولانه مدارس و ادارات / واکنش نماینده قم به ازدحام جمعیت در بانک‌ها / هشدار توئیتری بانوی اصلاح‌طلب به آقای رئیس جمهور
هوادار فوق سنگین پرسپولیس بعداز جراحی درگذشت+عکس
طائب: ویروس به دست شاگردان شیطان ساخته شده است / نوبخت: افزایش ۸۰۰ هزار تومانی حقوق بازنشستگان کشوری و لشکری
باید زمان بخریم و از این ستون به آن ستون کنیم/ ۵ استان در وضعیت قرمز هستند/ هوشمندسازی فاصله گذاری فردا طرح و تصویب می‌شود/ تخلفات را به «سجام» منعکس کنید/ اگر کسی «فاوی‌پراویر» تولید یا وارد کرده، حق توزیع ندارد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 17 فروردین 99/ دلار در صرافی های بانکی تکان نخورد
طعنه کرونایی محسن هاشمی به روحانی / حملات سلیمی‌نمین به منتقدان؛ حقیر هستند / طعنه‌های ابطحی به مدیران نسل اول انقلاب / ترمز افزایش قیمت مسکن کشیده می‌شود؟ / قیمت ارزان‌ترین کیت کرونا در جهان چند؟
قیمت سکه و طلا امروز شنبه 16 فروردین 99/ رکورد قیمت سکه در بازار امروز

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۳۳۱ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۰ هزار و ۴۶۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۱۶۰ تن رسید / کشف ۲۸۷۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۶۷۱۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۴ هزار و ۶۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۸۹۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۱۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۴۶۵۶  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب درباره پایان «پایتخت» / ۲۳ مبتلا و ۴۰ مورد مشکوک در میان نمایندگان مجلس / اطلاعات ۴۲ میلیون کاربر ایرانی تلگرام در معرض فروش  (۱۰۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044SH
tabnak.ir/0044SH