نامه هشدارآمیز وزیر بهداشت خطاب به رئیس جمهور

قیمت مسکن در روزهای کرونایی تهران

نشت اطلاعات تلگرام چه تبعاتی دارد؟

بازدید 276

Trump fires watchdog who triggered his impeachment

Donald Trump has fired the inspector general for the intelligence community who handled the whistleblower complaint that triggered his impeachment.
کد خبر: ۹۶۹۹۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۰:۱۷ 04 April 2020

Donald Trump has fired the inspector general for the intelligence community who handled the whistleblower complaint that triggered his impeachment.

Trump informed the Senate intelligence committee on Friday of his decision to fire Michael Atkinson, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump said in the letter that it is "vital" that he has confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general, and "that is no longer the case with regard to this inspector general".

He did not elaborate, except to say that "it is extremely important that we promote the economy, efficiency and effectiveness of federal programs and activities," and that inspectors general are critical to those goals.

Atkinson was the first to inform Congress about an anonymous whistleblower complaint last year that described Trump's pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden and his son. That complaint prompted a House investigation that ultimately resulted in Trump's impeachment.

In letters to legislators in August and September, Atkinson said he believed the complaint was "urgent" and "credible".

But the acting Director of National Intelligence at the time, Joseph Maguire, said he did not believe it met the definition of "urgent," and tried to withhold the complaint from Congress.

After a firestorm, the White House released the complaint, revealing that Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a July call to investigate the Bidens. The House launched an inquiry, and three months later voted to impeach Trump. The Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump in February.

Trump said in the letter that he would nominate an individual "who has my full confidence" at a later date.

Democrats reacted swiftly to Atkinson's removal. The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence panel, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, said it was "unconscionable" that Trump would fire Atkinson amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We should all be deeply disturbed by ongoing attempts to politicise the nation's intelligence agencies," Warner said.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who led the House impeachment inquiry, said "the president's dead of night decision puts our country and national security at even greater risk".

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, from New York, said in a statement that "President Trump fires people for telling the truth".

Atkinson's firing is part of a larger shakeup in the intelligence community.

Maguire, the former acting Director of National Intelligence, was also removed and replaced by a Trump loyalist, Richard Grenell. Trump has nominated Texas Representative John Ratcliffe to the permanent position, but the Senate has yet to move on his nomination.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
trump fire impeachment watchdog
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید مناجات شعبانیه تفاوت متانول با اتانول
مالک فرمول یک در ۸۹ سالگی پدر شد! + عکس
توصیه وزیر ارشاد به خانواده‌های عزادار / وقتی حاج قاسم سردار قاآنی را توبیخ کرد! / پیام کرونایی احمدی‌نژاد به مردم جهان / حال و احوال برجام از نگاه وزیر خارجه احمدی‌نژاد
پشت پرده لو رفتن تصاویر طارمی و سحرقریشی/ اصولگرایان چاره‌ای ندارند جز کنار آمدن بی سروصدا با ترامپ/ مجازات لیسندگان ضریح چیست؟ / مبلغ یارانه کرونا چقدر است؟
یک سردار سپاه به شهادت رسید
کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم
ورژن خارجی تبریزیان و روغن بنفشه هم آمد! / کنایه نماینده اصولگرا به ضرغامی / ماجرای داروی ژاپنی درمان کرونا چیست؟ / بانک اطلاعاتی میلیون‌ها کاربر ایرانی یک اپلیکیشن در حال فروش است!
خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟
«شیرین شیرین» شهرام ناظری و کامکارها / «ترکمن» حسین علیزاده / تارنوازی فرهنگ شریف / «انسان» عالم قاسم‌اف / «نه من بیهوده گرد کوچه و بازار می‌گردم» نصرت فاتح ‌علی خان
زنی که به خاطر زیبایی اش گدایی می‌کند!
چهره متفاوت ایوانکا ترامپ
چرا آمریکا تحرکات نظامی خود در عراق را گسترش داده است؟!
به زودی گام سوم فاصله‌گذاری آغاز می‌شود؛ «فاصله‌گذاری هوشمند» / هیچ دارویی در هیچ جای جهان با «اینستاگرام» عرضه نمی‌شود! / تشریح روند اجرای هوشمندسازی فاصله گذاری / استقبال مردم از گذران سیزده بدر در خانه، فراتر از انتظار بود/ آیا سیگاری‌ها کمتر مبتلا می‌شوند؟!
تکلیف «آویگان»‌های اهدایی به کشورمان چه شد و چرا «فاوی‌پیراویر» به پروتکل‌های درمانی کووید ۱۹ اضافه نمی‌شود؟ / تایید درز و نشت اطلاعات از سامانه‌های وزارت بهداشت / تقدیر و تشکر سازمان بهداشت جهانی از بسیج ملی در ایران / اگر مراقب نباشیم، خطر بازگشت پیک بیماری بالاتر می‌رود / قیمت‌گذاری امثال ماسک با ما نیست
سرعت نتیجه گرفتن تست به چند ساعت رسیده، اما فعلا یک تا دو روزه پاسخ می‌دهیم/ ظرفیت تست به روزی ۲۰ هزار می‌رسد/ این نوع ویروس می‌توانند به طور طبیعی جهش‌های بزرگ داشته باشد/ آیا دو نوع ویروس ضعیف و قوی وجود دارد؟ / تاثیر گرما در کاهش شیوع مورد تایید نیست
«آمریکا و اروپا» ضعیف می‌شوند؛ «چین و آسیا» قَوی / نظم جدیدی در جهان شکل می‌گیرد/ جمهوری اسلامی در «پساکرونا» چه باید بکند؟‌

میرسلیم:حیف که تحریم‌های ظالمانه آمریکا، مانع‌ کمک‌ ما به‌ مردم مستضعف آمریکا شده / وزیر راه: کرونا بازخوانی جعبه سیاه هواپیمای اوکراینی را متوقف کرد  (۲۸۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۵۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸ هزار و ۳۰۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶۴۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۰۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۲۳۹۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۰ هزار و ۴۶۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۱۶۰ تن رسید / کشف ۲۸۷۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۶۷۱۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۴ هزار و ۶۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۸۹۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۱۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۴۶۵۶  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب درباره پایان «پایتخت» / ۲۳ مبتلا و ۴۰ مورد مشکوک در میان نمایندگان مجلس / اطلاعات ۴۲ میلیون کاربر ایرانی تلگرام در معرض فروش  (۱۰۹ نظر)

درخواست نخست‌وزیر عراق برای کمک جامعه جهانی به ایران/ درخواست بیش از شصت مرکز و سازمان عربی برای لغو تحریم‌های ایران / اعلام خروج نیروهای آمریکایی از پایگاه هوایی کرکوک عراق / فرود هواپیماهاى حامل نظامیان آمریکایی در پایگاه «عین الاسد» عراق  (۱۰۸ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۰۷ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044Kk
tabnak.ir/0044Kk