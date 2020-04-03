NATO adopts new package of support for Ukraine and Georgia

NATO foreign ministers have agreed on a new support package for Ukraine and Georgia.

The approval by NATO foreign ministers of further measures to support Ukraine and Georgia in addition to existing aid packages was one of the main topics of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the 30 NATO member states, DW reports.

"We talk about exercises, access to more NATO educational programs and the exchange of radar data, which will improve understanding of the air activity situation in the region," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

He specified that the Alliance will actively involve Ukraine and Georgia in its exercises in the Black Sea region.

In the interview with DW, NATO Secretary General commented on the situation in the Donbas. He criticized the actions of pro-Russian militants who are shelling Ukrainian troops and further restricting access to the OSCE special monitoring mission in Ukraine.

"The crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is being used as an excuse to further restrict the work of OSCE observers... That is why we call on Russia to stop the fighting in Ukraine. It [Russia] supports the separatists responsible for violations of the ceasefire," Stoltenberg said.

It is noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time in the history of the alliance, the meeting was held via a video link Northern Macedonia took part as a new NATO member for the first time.