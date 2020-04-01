NHS Apologises After Patients Asked to Sign 'No CPR' Forms

The practice said signing the form would mean a patient’s GP “and more importantly your friends and family” will know not to call 999, and eliminate the “very high” risk of first responders contracting the virus themselves.

A UK doctor’s surgery has apologised after controversially encouraging its sickest patients to sign “do not resuscitate” orders amid the coronavirus crisis.

Llynfi Surgery in South Wales issued a public mea culpa after sending letters to seriously ill local residents, including those with incurable cancer, motor neurone disease, and untreatable heart and lung ailments, outlining “several benefits” of completing “do not attempt CPR” forms. The letters were soon shared by a number of shocked and distressed recipients on social media, with many other users voicing their outrage in response.

The letter warns that as hospitals are deluged with Covid-19 patients, they were “unlikely to be offered hospital admissions” and “certainly will not be offered a ventilator bed” - completing the form would mean “scarce ambulance resources can be targeted to the young and fit” who have a greater chance of recovering from the virus.

'we need to be frank and realistic': Bridgend surgery writes to vulnerable patients requesting they complete a DNACPR form. This means if they deteriorate after getting #Coronavirus emergency services will not be called and no attempt at CPR will be made. pic.twitter.com/uVti8Y8Qeu

