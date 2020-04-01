Rouhani says US has missed opportunity to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus

Iran's president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historical opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehran's fight against the infection.
"It was a great opportunity for Americans to apologise ... and to lift the unjust and unfair sanctions on Iran, Hassan Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.
"The sanctions have failed to hamper our efforts to fight against the coronavirus outbreak."
