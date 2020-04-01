Rouhani says US has missed opportunity to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus

Iran's president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historical opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehran's fight against the infection.

Iran's president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historical opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehran's fight against the infection.

"It was a great opportunity for Americans to apologise ... and to lift the unjust and unfair sanctions on Iran, Hassan Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

"The sanctions have failed to hamper our efforts to fight against the coronavirus outbreak."