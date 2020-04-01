6.5-magnitude earthquake hits US state of Idaho

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit the western US state of Idaho on Tuesday with no immediate reports of damage or fatalities.

The strong quake, which was felt throughout the state, struck shortly before 6:00 pm local time and lasted between 20 and 30 seconds, residents reported.

"Yep we felt it too. No reports of damage at this time," the Boise police department said in a tweet. "Stay safe out there Boise. Call us if you need us."

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake's epicenter was in a remote mountain region northeast of the state capital Boise.

It said the tremor, which was six miles (10 kilometers) deep, was felt in six nearby states including Nevada and Montana.

Paul Bodin, the head of the University of Washington seismology lab, told the local ABC station that the last major quake to rattle the state was in 1983.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a tweet that local officials were "checking all facilities and public safety officers are conducting structural checks downtown and in our neighborhoods."

Tuesday's tremor came less than two weeks after a major 5.7-magnitude quake hit the neighbouring state of Utah.