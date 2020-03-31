Spain becomes the latest country to surpass China in terms of infections

Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy.

With a population of only 47 million to China's 1.4 billion, Spain's tally of infections reached 85,195 yesterday, a rise of 8pc from the previous day.

It also reported more than 800 new deaths, for an overall toll of more than 7,300.

The health systems in Italy and Spain have been crumbling under the weight of caring for so many desperately ill patients at once.

Spain and Italy make up more than half the world's death toll from the virus that has upended the lives of billions and devastated world economies.

At least six of Spain's 17 regions were at their limit of ICU beds and three more were close to it, authorities said yesterday. Crews of workers were frantically building more field hospitals.

"Reducing the pressure on the ICUs will be important for considering de-escalation measures," said Dr Maria Jose Sierra, who took over yesterday as the health emergency centre's spokesperson after its director tested positive.

Italy, meanwhile, is seeing a continued slowdown in the rate of its new confirmed coronavirus cases while registering a record number of people cured as it enters its third week into a nationwide lockdown.

Another 812 people died in the last day, bringing Italy's toll to 11,591 and maintaining its position as the country with the most dead.

Overall, Italy added 4,050 new infections yesterday, bringing its official total to 101,739 and keeping its place as the European epicentre of the pandemic and second only to the US.

Epidemiologists say the real number of Italy's caseload, however, is as much as five to 10 times more than the official number, but that those cases are not being counted because Italy is testing only people with severe symptoms. Of those infected, 14,620 have been declared cured, including a record 1,590 yesterday.

Meanwhile, Moscow went on its own lockdown yesterday as all of Russia braced for sweeping nationwide restrictions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked all citizens to stay at home, and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin began enforcing a strict lockdown for all city residents except those working in essential sectors.