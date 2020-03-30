برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد

Prince Charles comes out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis

The Prince of Wales has come out of self-isolation and is in "good health" seven days after testing positive for coronavirus.
30 March 2020

A spokesperson for the 71-year-old heir to the throne said: "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation."

Prince Charles isolated at his Scottish home Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, for the duration of his illness.

He lived separately from his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative for Covid-19, during this time.

Camilla will need to remain in self-isolation for another week to ensure she doesn't show symptoms, as per government advice.
Buckingham Palace has previously said the last time he saw the 93-year-old Queen was on 12 March. She is in good health.

While in isolation, Prince Charles continued to work at his desk and carried out a number of telephone meetings.

David Miliband, president and chief executive of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said it was "very reassuring" to hear Charles, patron of the IRC's UK arm, "keeping calm and carrying on" when he held a scheduled telephone meeting with the prince last week.

Footage of Charles joining the nation in applauding the country's health workers on Friday, while still suffering from the virus, was posted on Clarence House's official Instagram account.

The prince will now be able to take advantage of the extensive grounds of Birkhall and go for a walk as part of the recommended daily exercise routine.

Charles and Camilla were tested by the NHS in Aberdeenshire last Monday, but SNP politician Joan McAlpine, a Member of the Scottish Parliament, questioned the procedures, citing a relative with an underlying health condition who was refused a test.

Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland's chief medical officer, defended the decision to test Charles and his wife, saying there were "very good reasons".

She said: "My understanding is there were very good reasons for that person and his wife to be tested, and obviously I wouldn't be able to disclose anything else that I know because of patient confidentiality."

