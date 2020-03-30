برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد

پایان قطعی نظرسنجی جنجالی بابرتری سیدجلال برمجیدی

پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد

Olympics officials reschedule start of Tokyo Games for July, 2021

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo will begin on July 23, 2021, exactly one year after they were originally scheduled to start, officials announced Monday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۹۱۵۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۲۰:۴۸ 30 March 2020

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo will begin on July 23, 2021, exactly one year after they were originally scheduled to start, officials announced Monday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Monday that the Tokyo Games will run through Aug. 8, 2021. The Paralympic Games will take place between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5 next year.

The Olympics were postponed for a year in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.
“These new dates give the health authorities and all involved in the organisation of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IOC said in the announcement.

The new dates were agreed upon by the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee as well as the Tokyo and Japanese governments, according to the IOC.

IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement he is confident “we can master this unprecedented challenge.”

“Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel,” Bach said.

The IOC had faced pressure to postpone the Summer Games before making its decision. Global Athlete, which represents Olympics hopefuls, USA Swimming and USA Track & Field had called on the committee to postpone them.

Australia and Canada had announced they would not compete in the Tokyo Games if they took place as originally scheduled.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
olympic tokyo postpone coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 جهش تولید شبکه اجتماعی شاد احمد سعادتمند
آخرین اخبار

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید
ادعای عضو فراکسیون امید علیه صداوسیما / حمله همه‌جانبه میرسلیم به روشنفکرنما‌ها / پزشکیان: مگر مجلس یکدست، هنر است؟ / حمله استقلالی‌های خشمگین به صفحه داور عصرجدید
پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد
سندروم دست بیقرار چیست؟
آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در ایران؛ ۶۰ هزار میلیارد تومان! / گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی به رسمیت شناخته شدند / قدردانی سیدحسن نصرالله از خاتمی در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد / پشت‌پرده مالی شبکه من‌وتو چیست؟
تصاویر جدید فرار زندانیان در سقز کردستان
تماس تلفنی ولیعهد ابوظبی با بشار اسد / دستور آمریکا به کارکنان خود برای ترک فوری بغداد و اربیل / هلی‌بُرن آمریکا در بغداد برای بازداشت فرماندهان حزب الله عراق / نامه سناتورهای دموکرات به پامپئو و وزیر خزانه‌داری آمریکا درباره کاهش تحریم‌های ایران
خودکشی دومین پرستار به دلیل ترس از کرونا
بازیگران زن ایرانی که از همسرانشان بزرگ‌ترند
کرباسچی: فعالیت‌های قالیباف ۵۰۰ هزار تک رای به او اضافه کرد / صادقی: ادبیات برخی منتخبینِ مجلس خارج از نزاکت است / تشکر جهانگیرى از هنرمندان ایرانى / بازی «سوداگران مرگ» با «کرونا»
ملکه انگلیس کرونا گرفت
واکنش‌طارمی به طعنه‌مدیری درباره‌رابطه‌اش‌با بازیگر زن
ادعای عجیب کاهن مالزیایی در مورد ویروس کرونا
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳
۲۴ تا ۲۸ درصد بیماران کرونایی سوءتغذیه دارند/ توزیع سبد تغذیه‌ای ویژه را به دولت پیشنهاد داده‌ایم/ راهکاری برای ضدعفونی کردن میوه و سبزی

میرسلیم:حیف که تحریم‌های ظالمانه آمریکا، مانع‌ کمک‌ ما به‌ مردم مستضعف آمریکا شده / وزیر راه: کرونا بازخوانی جعبه سیاه هواپیمای اوکراینی را متوقف کرد  (۲۶۲ نظر)

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴ هزار و ۸۱۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۷۶۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۸۹۳۱  (۲۱۴ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۵۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۵۰ نظر)

ورودی بیماران کرونایی به بیمارستان‌ها و تعداد فوتی‌ها کاهشی شد/ مرخصی زندانیان تا پایان فروردین تمدید شد/ دوسوم کارمندان تا ۱۵ فروردین سرکار نیایند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹ هزار و ۴۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۲۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۳۸۹ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۰۴۵۷  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸ هزار و ۳۰۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶۴۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۰۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۲۳۹۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۷ هزار و ۱۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۰۷۷ تن رسید / کشف ۲۲۰۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۹۶۲۵  (۱۲۲ نظر)

نامه هشت کشور به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران / افزایش شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در کشور‌های عربی / تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا علیه نهاد‌ها و افراد مرتبط با ایران / نامه ۳۳۸ سازمان مردم‌نهاد به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00447a
tabnak.ir/00447a