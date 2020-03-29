Turkey deployed a missile systems in Syria, US sent a military convoy

Turkey sent a new convoy to the Syrian province of Idlib on Saturday, March 28. The convoy proceeded through the Kafr Lusin checkpoint on the Syrian-Turkish border and proceeded inland into Idlib, which is controlled by the pro-Turkish Syrian opposition groups, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

The detachment included the launchers of the medium-range anti-aircraft missile system MIM-23 Hawk, writes IA Red Spring, citing its source in Syria.

The MIM-23 Hawk complex was created in the United States in the late 1950s. Various modifications of this air defense system are in service with several dozen countries so far. The complex can hit targets at an altitude of up to 18 km and a range of up to 25 km.

At the same time a large military convoy sent the Americans to the Syrian province of Hasaka, March 28, a source told IA Red Spring in Syria.

According to the source, the convoy, consisting of several vehicles, was sent from an American base in the area of ​​the Koniko gas field in the province of Deir Ez-Zor towards the province of Hasaka.

Note that in Syria, the largest oil and gas deposits are located in the provinces of Hasaka and Deir Ez-Zor.

In particular, in the province of Hasaka is the Ar Ramilyan oil field, which is under the control of American troops. The Americans also control the Al Omar oil field in the east of Deir Ez Zora.

Recall, on March 25, an convoy of an international coalition led by the United States, consisting of 100 trucks, was sent from Iraq to the Syrian provinces of Hasaka and Deir Ez-Zor.