Iraqi panel warns of 'famine' over coronavirus curfew

An Iraqi parliamentary committee on Saturday warned of a “famine” in the country over curfews imposed in several provinces as part of the fight against coronavirus, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, Arshad al-Salhi, head of the Human Rights Committee, said Iraqis are left with insufficient daily sustenance due to the absence of salaries.

“The government is required to draft a strategy to immediately distribute foodstuffs immediately, otherwise we will be heading to a famine,” he warned.

The Iraqi authorities have extended the curfew till April 11, as a measure to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

