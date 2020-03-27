After Boris Johnson, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive

Hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the country’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock also confirmed that he had been tested positive for coronavirus after developing mild symptoms.

The pair, who are leading UK’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, confirmed that they are self-isolating.

“Fortunately for me the symptoms so far have been very mild so I’ve been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response,” Hancock said in a video posted on Twitter.

The health minister assured to continue to do everything he can (from home).

“I’ll be continuing to do everything I can to get our carers the support that they need. And I’ll be doing that from here but with no less gusto.”

“And then from next Thursday, once I’m out of self-isolation and I hope with no more symptoms, then I’ll be able to get back to the office when necessary, but the truth is that all of us can learn that working from home can be really, really effective.”

The 55-year-old is the second member of the cabinet to be infected by COVID-19.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is under self- isolation but will continue to lead the government’s response to the outbreak via video-conferencing.