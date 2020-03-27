Tunisia: quarantined workers produce masks

A reported 110 workers at Consomed, a Tunisian factory producing protective equipment for healthcare workers, have decided to self-isolate in the factory to continue to work to produce masks and protection gear for doctors and nurses fighting coronavirus.

A reported 110 workers at Consomed, a Tunisian factory producing protective equipment for healthcare workers, have decided to self-isolate in the factory to continue to work to produce masks and protection gear for doctors and nurses fighting coronavirus.

''We are the only ones to produce for Tunisian hospitals: we can't run the risk of contaminating the factory'', the director, Hamza Alouini, told the AFP.

Consomed was opened ten years ago by his father and brother near Kairouan, in central Tunisia, in a mainly rural area. The factory has now become the main producer in the country, and one of the most important in Africa, of masks and protective gear for medical professionals. Consomed over the past few weeks was strained due to the constant increase of orders to be distributed to hospitals across the country.

Factory workers are now in isolation to prevent being infected: 110 men and 40 women, including a doctor, chefs and the director work, eat and sleep in the 5,000 square meter factory.

Out of the 240 employees, who are paid 800 dinars a month (270 euros), above the minimum salary, 150 have agreed to work ''on a voluntary basis'', stressed Alouini. The others could not self-isolate due to engagements and family responsibilities.

The vehicles that bring material for production or food are disinfected, drivers remain inside with their windows closed and all objects are decontaminated, under rigid standards required by international certifications obtained by the factory. The working day starts with the national anthem.

''This gives us the impression of being soldiers'' at the service of healthcare workers, said Alouini. Workers are paid overtime and can agree to work beyond the mandatory eight hours ''on a voluntary basis''. Many work up to 12 hours a day, thanks to exemptions granted by the authorities.

Men and women have separate dormitories, a space to play soccer, cards and to relax: everything seems to have been planned to last for a month.

''We can't do more'', said Alouini. The company - which sells its masks at the central pharmacy with fixed prices - will not have enough money to continue this expensive operation.

Continuing the quarantine could also have an impact on workers' morale. Tunisia has so far registered 227 cases of coronavirus, including six deaths according to the health ministry.