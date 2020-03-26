از «کرونا و بدنامی اجتماعی» تا «ویروس کرونا چقدر خطرناک و کشنده است؟»

موج دوم کرونا در حال آمدن است

استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

Cheaper way to produce drug used to treat COVID-19 discovered

Professor Bartosz Grzybowski and his team have shown how to produce HCQ, a medicine used to treat COVID-19 disease from inexpensive compounds, through the use of his “Chematica” computer program.
کد خبر: ۹۶۸۲۷۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۵۰ 26 March 2020

Professor Bartosz Grzybowski and his team have shown how to produce HCQ, a medicine used to treat COVID-19 disease from inexpensive compounds, through the use of his “Chematica” computer program.
According to the scientific reports from February and March, the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) compounds may help in the treatment of the COVID-19 disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The substances have been known for many decades and have been used to treat malaria, as well as certain autoimmune diseases.

The patent for HCQ expired decades ago so in fact, anyone can produce it. The problem, however, was that in order to produce this compound, a number of chemical reactions needed to be carried out, beginning with simpler substances, which were now difficult to obtain due to increased demand.

Professor Bartosz Grzybowski from the Institute of Organic Chemistry at the Polish Academy of Sciences (IChO PAN) as well as the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea, pointed out in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that, in turn, a license was needed to carry out these reactions.

In this situation, the professor and his research team decided to show the world how HCQ could be legally synthesised from inexpensive ingredients, bypassing patented chemical reactions.

The scientists used a special computer program, “Chematica”, developed by the IChO PAN. It collects and learns hundreds of thousands of different types of chemical reactions and their allowable relationships, and creates entire reaction pathways. In addition, it is connected to patent databases and catalogues of companies that produce chemical compounds.

The professor told PAP that the AI algorithms search through billions of combinations of chemical reactions and find pathways with optimal properties and, in this way, the computer can be given the task to find a way to synthesise a particular compound from very inexpensive and easily available substrates and to bypass reactions for which a license is needed.

“We began our searches on Saturday, and already on Tuesday we sent our findings out for review,” Doctor Sara Szymkuć, one of the leaders in the work on the “Chematica” program said.

Around 490,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus were recorded worldwide as of Thursday afternoon.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
coronavirus treatment drug
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 خسرو شکیبایی پزشکان بدون مرز جهش تولید ویروس هانتا
فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!
خانم دکتر میرسیدی به کرونا مبتلا شد!
موضوعی که ذوالنور را ناراحت کرد / توصیه مسیح مهاجری به روحانی / برنده بزرگ بحران کرونا کیست؟ / قرنطینه خانگی در انگلیس به روایت مهاجرانی
غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!
تصویر یک خانم دکتر در چالش عکس بی‌رتوش
تایید اثربخشی درمان کرونا توسط پزشکان آبادانی
تشییع جنازه جنجالی در وردآورد
همتی: قیمت دلار دو هزار تومان کاهش یافت
آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است
روایتی از صدور فرمان قتل شریعتی توسط آیت‌الله مصباح!/ افشای جزئیاتی از نامه‌نگاری اوباما به رهبرانقلاب/ چقدر از حقوق‌های نجومی به بیت‌المال برگشت؟/ آیت‌الله یزدی: برخی نمایندگان از وزراء رسما باج می‌گیرند
شمخانی: دوباره شگفتی در راه است
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!
تصاویر فارس از بی‌ملاحظگی‌های خجالت آورمان!
در پی مرگ یک بیمار کرونایی در گیلان: حکم جلب روحانی مدعی طب اسلامی صادر شد / صادق خرازی: احمدی‌نژاد مثل رابین‌هود رأی مردم را دزدید
لهجه انگلیسی مهناز افشار سوژه توئیتری‌ها شد

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴ هزار و ۸۱۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۷۶۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۸۹۳۱  (۲۱۴ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۵۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ورودی بیماران کرونایی به بیمارستان‌ها و تعداد فوتی‌ها کاهشی شد/ مرخصی زندانیان تا پایان فروردین تمدید شد/ دوسوم کارمندان تا ۱۵ فروردین سرکار نیایند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵  (۱۳۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۹ هزار و ۶۴۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۳۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۳۷ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۶۷۴۵  (۱۲۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043tO
tabnak.ir/0043tO