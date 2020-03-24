موج دوم کرونا در حال آمدن است

استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

Studies show warm weather can slow coronavirus, but won’t stop it

Warm temperatures slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus — but don’t completely eradicate it, according to new studies.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۸۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۲۰:۱۳ 24 March 2020

Warm temperatures slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus — but don’t completely eradicate it, according to new studies.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that 90 percent of COVID-19 transmissions that occurred until Sunday happened in regions with low temperatures — between 37.4 and 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in countries with equatorial climates and those in the Southern Hemisphere —which are now in summer.

But regions with average temperatures above 64.4 degrees Fahrenheit currently account for fewer than 6 percent of global cases so far.

“Wherever the temperatures were colder, the number of the cases started increasing quickly,” Qasim Bukhari, a computational scientist at the university who co-authored the study, told The New York Times. “You see this in Europe, even though the health care there is among the world’s best.”

That pattern applies in the US too, Bukhari told the paper.

The outbreak has developed more slowly in southern states like Arizona, Florida and Texas compared to New York, Washington state and Colorado, for example, according to Bukhari.

In California, the rate is somewhere in the middle.

Epidemiologists have seen a similar pattern with other viruses — including the flu, which generally follows a November to April trend in the Northern Hemisphere, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said during a recent briefing, according to the Times.

The four types of coronavirus that cause the common cold also pick up in the winter and drop off in the summer.
At least two other studies have come to similar conclusions — including one conducted by Chinese researchers at Beihang University and Tsinghua University.

The authors found that between January 21 and 23 — before China’s authorities intervened to stop the spread of the deadly bug — the infection was more contagious in northern China, with low temperatures and relative humidity, than in warmer, more humid cities along the southeast coast, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Researchers in Spain and Finland found that the virus tends to spread in regions with dry conditions and temperatures between 28.3 and 49 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Times.

But these studies have yet to be peer-reviewed and factors such as travel restrictions, social distancing, testing availability and hospital burdens may have influenced the results.

Policymakers should not become complacent in hopes that the virus will die out as temps warm up, Bukhari told the Times.

“We still need to take strong precautions,” Dr. Bukhari said. “Warmer temperatures may make this virus less effective, but less effective transmission does not mean that there is no transmission.”

Public health officials at the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s too soon to draw any conclusions about the infection’s seasonal behavior, according to the Journal.

Expert Andy Pekosz, a microbiologist at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health who wasn’t involved in the studies, told the paper it’s safest to assume the virus won’t taper off in the summer.

“We don’t know with the COVID-19 virus how it will behave in the warmer weather,” Pekosz said. “Prepare for having to deal with this in the summer months and assume there will be no respite.”

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
coronavirus spread warming weather
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 کرونا در ایتالیا کرونا در آمریکا جهش تولید سیده عزت خاموشی
آخرین اخبار

صندوق بین المللی پول: شاهد یک رکود اقتصادی بزرگ خواهیم بود/ نوبخت: نرخ بیکاری به ۱۰ درصد رسید؛ افزایش ۱۰۰ درصدی اعتبار همسان سازی حقوق بازنشستگان/ کرونا، بوئینگ را زمین گیر کرد/ بسته دو تریلیون دلاری به کمک نفت آمد

روایت بامزه مهران مدیری از مراسم ختم مجازی

از «تفاوت الکل طبی و صنعتی» تا «کروناویروس چقدر روی سطوح زنده می‌ماند؟»

بهتر است که بورس، کارگزاری‌ها و بانک‌ها تعطیل باشند/ جبران بخشی از کسری بودجه از مسیر بازار سهام/ پیش بینی روند بورس در فضای کرونایی/ کدام صنایع بورسی در این شرایط رونق خواهند داشت؟

جزئیات تازه از دستگیری سارقان طلافروشی در کهگیلویه

در طبیعت هم ممکن است در دام کرونا بیفتیم

هنوز به نقطه پیک کرونا در تهران نرسیده‌ایم

کمک‌های حزب‌حاکم‌چین در پاسخ به‌نامه محسن‌رضایی

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه در سالروز تجاوز عربستان به یمن

آبگرفتگی ۵ روستا و آسیب به بیش از ۳۵۶ نفر در بوشهر

ژست‌های مبارزه با کرونای بازیگران سینما

چگونه با کیسه فریزر دستکش بسازیم؟

سیل در رودبار جنوب کرمان

شیخ دیاباته به فرانسه برگشت

برف روی شکوفه های بهاری روستاهای اراک

جدول خودرو‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی کارکرده در بازار
شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!
فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!
خانم دکتر میرسیدی به کرونا مبتلا شد!
توضیح رئیس سابق صداوسیما درباره فیلم جنجالی‌اش/ حداد عادل رمز رابطه با چین را افشا کرد!/ چند درصد زنان ایران تاکنون به سینما نرفته‌اند؟/ ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سید حسن نصرالله
برخورد ناگهانی غواصان با یک مار غول پیکر
مداح پیشکسوت به کما رفت
علی مطهری: متأسفانه لاریجانی و عارف همیشه گوش به زنگ بیت بوده‌اند / کنایه مصباحی‌مقدم به علی مطهری: برخی انگار تازه از خواب بیدار شده‌اند
عکس عکاس ایرانی از قرنطینه روی جلد مجله تایم
اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!
آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس
شمخانی: دوباره شگفتی در راه است
تصادف شدید بنز اس ۵۰۰ در شیراز

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده  (۲۵۶ نظر)

درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند  (۲۰۸ نظر)

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۱۹۹ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۹۶ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۵۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043nF
tabnak.ir/0043nF