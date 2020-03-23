Coronavirus: Teens arrested for 'coughing on elderly couple'

A gang of teenagers who intimidated an elderly couple by coughing on them have been arrested.

The pensioners were approached in Hitchin, Herts., and one of the group coughed in their faces. An altercation then took place leaving the woman with a black eye, police said.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police told Yahoo News UK: “An elderly couple were walking through the park when they were approached by three people, one of whom reportedly coughed in their faces, making them feel uncomfortable.

“An altercation then ensued after a passer-by intervened.”

The woman - aged in her 70s - subsequently suffered bruising to one of her eyes and her vehicle was damaged. The spokesman said she was taken to hospital for a check-up and is now recovering at home with her family.

He added: “The person who intervened, a man aged in his 30s, also suffered bruising.

“Three males, aged 16, 18 and 19, have been arrested and interviewed in connection with the incident. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

Police appealed for witnesses to contact police quoting case number ISR 252 of 20 March and asked people not to post details of those they believe are involved or share footage on social media as it could hamper the investigation.