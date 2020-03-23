Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,685 in Iran

The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has reached 1,685 people, said Kiyanoosh Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports.

As many as 129 people have died from COVID-19 in Iran over the past 24 hours, Jahanpour added.

He noted that 1,028 more people were infected over the past 24 hours in Iran.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran has reached 21,638, the ministry official said.

According to him, 7,913 people have recovered.