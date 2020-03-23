Africa COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000: WHO

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Africa has surpassed 1,000 across 43 countries, with a total of 34 reported deaths.

The virus has spread to dozens of countries within weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Sunday.

"Countries across the continent are striving to limit widespread infections: identifying, isolating and treating patients; restricting movement, heightening surveillance and stepping up health precautions.

"WHO is also providing remote support to affected countries on the use of electronic data tools, so national health authorities can better understand the outbreak in their countries.

"Personal protective equipment has been shipped to 24 countries, and a second shipment is being prepared for countries with confirmed cases," WHO said.

African governments have introduced several measures to curtail the virus' spread, including closing schools, imposing travel restrictions and prohibiting gatherings of over 100 people.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

There are over 339,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 14,000, while more than 98,000 have recovered.