استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

مردم رعایت نکنند، موج دوم کرونا آغاز می‌شود

بازدید 850

Turkey cannot absorb any more refugees: FM

Turkey cannot absorb any more refugees, either from Syria or beyond, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sunday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۵۶۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۱:۱۲ 23 March 2020

Turkey cannot absorb any more refugees, either from Syria or beyond, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sunday.

Cavusoglu made the remarks in an op-ed he wrote for the Financial Times titled ‘EU inaction on Syrian refugees is a stain on human conscience'.

Underlining the European Union’s claim to be a world power that stood as a beacon for human rights and international law, he said unless something is done about Greece’s treatment of refugees and the support it still receives from the EU, that claim will collapse.

“I have long cautioned the EU not to be complacent about the challenges it faces, including the rise of extremism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

“We have called for a revamped international system to manage the huge displacement of people fleeing conflicts such as Syria’s. We have painstakingly tried to convince the EU to help us resolve such conflicts and address the fragilities that surround Europe.”

Cavusoglu associated the situation in Idlib, Syria with Gaza city in Palestine, saying “nine years into the conflict, the province of Idlib has become a ‘new Gaza’, where 3.5 million people are sequestered.”

He also touched on the Syrian regime’s massive military offensive since last May and Turkey’s operations in northern Syria.

“When Turkish soldiers were attacked in February, we retaliated forcefully and showed what it means to attack a NATO country,” he said, noting that “one million people had begun marching towards NATO and Europe’s southeastern boundary, the Turkish-Syrian border.”

He pointed out the cost of Ankara’s efforts for the Syrian people in Turkey and in Syria as over $40 billion, saying “we cannot continue to protect the borders of NATO and Europe alone.”

- Stain on human conscience

Stressing the reasons behind Turkey’s decision to open its borders with Greece and Bulgaria to allow refugees to pass into Europe, he said Turkey was never intended as their final destination.

“We cannot force them to stay. Our unheeded calls for the EU to take this wave of migrants seriously, and to comply with the refugee deal it struck with Turkey in 2016, reached the boiling point with the latest Idlib displacement.”

He also criticized the EU for not acting against the exaggerated responses of Greek forces against refugees.

“What followed is a disgrace to the EU and a stain on human conscience. The EU and its parliamentarians did little more than watch on as Greek forces sprayed tear gas and fired on people at their border. Greece also suspended refugee applications. The UN was critical; the EU not. People died, scores were wounded and European prestige was damaged globally.”

He pointed out the EU’s failure to “develop a policy that projects peace, prosperity and dignity to its near-abroad” and accused the union of not working “earnestly with Turkey to achieve that.”

- Finding common ground

“Building fortresses does not stop people running for their lives. Solidarity with a wrongdoing EU member, Greece, also cannot trump sound policy,” he said, calling the EU to find common ground to address these problems.

“If the EU really is striving to be a geopolitical union, this is how it could be done,” he added.

He also considered the EU’s demeanor that alienates Turkey, which is the only major European country still aspiring to join the EU, as the biggest policy folly in generations.

“Turkey, the U.K. and the EU must come together to stabilize our common neighborhood, while the EU also expedites Turkey’s membership process," he added.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
turkey refugee syria
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 کرونا در ایتالیا جهش تولید روز جهانی آب بعثت
جدول خودرو‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی کارکرده در بازار
شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!
توضیح رئیس سابق صداوسیما درباره فیلم جنجالی‌اش/ حداد عادل رمز رابطه با چین را افشا کرد!/ چند درصد زنان ایران تاکنون به سینما نرفته‌اند؟/ ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سید حسن نصرالله
برخورد ناگهانی غواصان با یک مار غول پیکر
«حاج قاسم» نوروز 98 کجا بود؟/ خبرهای ضدونقیض از بازداشت احمدی‌نژاد!/ حضور احتمالی لاریجانی و مطهری در انتخابات 1400/ «ترامپ» منفورتر از همیشه
مداح پیشکسوت به کما رفت
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵
عکس عکاس ایرانی از قرنطینه روی جلد مجله تایم
موافقت آمریکا با تعلیق بخشی از تحریم های ایران/ادعای ویکی لیکس از دشمنی نخست وزیر مکلف عراق با ایران/اعمال تحریم‌های جدید علیه شرکت‌های مرتبط با ایران/ ارسال کمک های ارتش چین به ایران
آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس
تصادف شدید بنز اس ۵۰۰ در شیراز
چرایی عدم حمایت خاتمی از لیست اصلاح‌طلبان / پلاکی که حاج قاسم در سوریه به دخترش داد / واکنش محمدرضا عارف به طنز سیاسی برنامه رشیدپور / شرکتهای جهان از کرونا چقدر آسیب می‌بینند؟
اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!
خبر خوش وزیر آموزش و پرورش برای فرهنگیان
علی مطهری: متأسفانه لاریجانی و عارف همیشه گوش به زنگ بیت بوده‌اند / کنایه مصباحی‌مقدم به علی مطهری: برخی انگار تازه از خواب بیدار شده‌اند

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده  (۲۵۶ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند  (۲۰۸ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۹۶ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۴۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵  (۱۳۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043hs
tabnak.ir/0043hs