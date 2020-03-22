تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

Iran Armed Forced Were Ready to Tackle Corona Epidemic before Outbreak: Chief

A senior Iranian commander says the country’s Armed Forces had been prepared to tackle the coronavirus before the virus made its way into Iran.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۶:۰۱ 22 March 2020

Major General Mohammad Baqeri said a possible outbreak of the disease had been predicted, and the necessary instructions to contain its possible spread had been communicated to the military to prepare themselves for a potential outbreak of the virus.

“Since the early hours when this problem emerged in the country, the hospitals of Armed Forces and relevant organizations in the city of Qom began countering the virus,” said the top commander.

Afterwards, he said, the campaign against coronavirus was extended to the whole country
He said over 50 Armed Forces hospital are currently receiving and treating patients infected with the virus.

The Iranian Armed Forces and their medical teams have been working in tandem with other medical personnel nationwide to help contain the spread of the virus and treat infected people.

