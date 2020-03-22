تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

Strong Earthquake Shakes Croatia, Damages Buildings

A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital Sunday, causing widespread damage and panic. One death as been reported.
22 March 2020

A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital Sunday, causing widespread damage and panic. One death as been reported.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6:23 a.m. local time Sunday. The epicenter was 7 kilometers (4 miles) north of Zagreb at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

One person was reported killed in Zagreb. A 15-year-old was found in a collapsed building, according to the head of Zagreb Emergency Medicine Institute.

Many buildings cracked in Zagreb and walls and rooftops were damaged. Downtown streets were littered with debris. Concrete slabs fell on cars and chimneys landed in front of entrances.
Europe
Strong Earthquake Shakes Croatia, Damages Buildings
By Associated Press
March 22, 2020 03:50 AM
A man inspects the damage caused by an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, March 22, 2020. A strong earthquake shook Croatia…
A man inspects the damage caused by an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, March 22, 2020. A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic.
ZAGREB, CROATIA - A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital Sunday, causing widespread damage and panic. One death as been reported.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6:23 a.m. local time Sunday. The epicenter was 7 kilometers (4 miles) north of Zagreb at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

One person was reported killed in Zagreb. A 15-year-old was found in a collapsed building, according to the head of Zagreb Emergency Medicine Institute.

Many buildings cracked in Zagreb and walls and rooftops were damaged. Downtown streets were littered with debris. Concrete slabs fell on cars and chimneys landed in front of entrances.

A car is crushed by falling debris after an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, March 22, 2020. A strong earthquake shook…
A car is crushed by falling debris after an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, March 22, 2020.
Inside homes, residents shared photos of belongings falling off shelves, broken bottles and glass. Officials said there were injuries, but gave no other immediate details.

The earthquake struck amid a partial lockdown of the capital because of the spread of the coronavirus. People were told to avoid public areas, such as parks and public squares, but had no choice as they ran out of their apartments.

Up to five people keeping a safe social distance are allowed to be together.

Zagreb’s iconic cathedral was also damaged with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake.

Power was cut as people ran out of their homes. Several fires were also reported. At least two other tremors were recorded later.

برچسب ها
شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!
نظر مصباح یزدی درباره محرومیت از اماکن مقدسه / واکنش قالیباف به طنز سیاسی شبکه سه / عفو شبنم نعمت زاده صحت دارد؟
توضیح رئیس سابق صداوسیما درباره فیلم جنجالی‌اش/ حداد عادل رمز رابطه با چین را افشا کرد!/ چند درصد زنان ایران تاکنون به سینما نرفته‌اند؟/ ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سید حسن نصرالله
«حاج قاسم» نوروز 98 کجا بود؟/ خبرهای ضدونقیض از بازداشت احمدی‌نژاد!/ حضور احتمالی لاریجانی و مطهری در انتخابات 1400/ «ترامپ» منفورتر از همیشه
جدول خودرو‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی کارکرده در بازار
برخورد ناگهانی غواصان با یک مار غول پیکر
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵
موافقت آمریکا با تعلیق بخشی از تحریم های ایران/ادعای ویکی لیکس از دشمنی نخست وزیر مکلف عراق با ایران/اعمال تحریم‌های جدید علیه شرکت‌های مرتبط با ایران/ ارسال کمک های ارتش چین به ایران
چرایی عدم حمایت خاتمی از لیست اصلاح‌طلبان / پلاکی که حاج قاسم در سوریه به دخترش داد / واکنش محمدرضا عارف به طنز سیاسی برنامه رشیدپور / شرکتهای جهان از کرونا چقدر آسیب می‌بینند؟
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۹ هزار و ۶۴۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۳۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۳۷ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۶۷۴۵
دلار اوج گرفت
آمریکا با تعلیق برخی تحریم های ایران موافقت کرد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹
تصادف شدید بنز اس ۵۰۰ در شیراز
