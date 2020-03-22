تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

Qatar Airways to provide free flights to transport global medical aid to Iran: CEO

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar al-Baker said his carrier will carry any donated medical supplies and equipment from all around the world to Iran on its aircraft “free of charge.”
22 March 2020

Qatar sent on Friday a second shipment of medical aid to Iran to help the latter fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“The second shipment of urgent medical aid provided by the State of Qatar, represented by Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Airways, arrived to the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the effort to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The first shipment was sent on March 13 and had six tons of medical equipment and supplies.

Al Baker said: “We at Qatar Airways are also going to carry, free of charge, from all over the world, from people and governments who want to donate… supplies and medical equipment to the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Qatar Airways is just playing its part in the supply chain.”

