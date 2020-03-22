A curfew for a billion people in India

Over a billion people in India spent Sunday at a country-wide curfew at home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 14-hour curfew from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) in the face of the Corona crisis to curb the spread of the virus. At the same time, time should be used to better assess India’s capacity to fight the pandemic.

“Let us all become part of this curfew, which will add additional tremendous power in the fight against the Covid 19 threat,” Modi tweeted just before the curfew began. “The steps we are taking now will help us in the future. Stay indoors and healthy.”

In India, 315 people are currently infected with the virus, four people have died so far.