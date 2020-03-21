Genetics of corona virus detected in Russia

Russian scientists have completely decoded the genome of the novel Coronavirus virus, which causes Moscow-Covid infection. The Russian Ministry of Health responded that this was first done by scientists at the Smorodinstave Research Institute of Influenza. The genotype was decoded from samples collected from the Covid patient.

Russia also released pictures of it. It has also been transferred to the World Health Organization’s database. Researchers said the genetic study of coronaviruses could help to understand its evolution and character. We have a new corona virus. Therefore, it is important to understand how it evolves. Dmitry Lyosnov, head of the research institute, commented that this would help develop the vaccine.

“It is challenging to know how the virus crossed the Russian border,” he said. Russia has also provided information to researchers around the world studying the evolution of the novel coronavirus. China has announced that an unidentified pneumonia is spreading in the city of Wuhan in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11 this year, the World Health Organization declared Covid as an infectious disease.