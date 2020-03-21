تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

COVID-19: United Arab Emirates records first 2 deaths

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that country's the first two deaths from the novel coronavirus Saturday.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۱:۳۶ 21 March 2020

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that country's the first two deaths from the novel coronavirus Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said an Arab national, 78, who came from Europe, had a heart attack, "coinciding with complications" from the virus.

The second patient was a 58-year-old Asian and resident of the UAE, who had prior chronic illnesses, including heart disease and kidney failure, which "further complicated" abilities to fight the virus.

Officials stressed available statistics show the mortality rate of the virus is 3.6%, and that is increased among the elderly and those who are "immuno-compromised" or suffer from chronic illness.

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 164 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 258,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and more than 87,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

