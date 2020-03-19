ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

Trump says he will invoke wartime act to fight coronavirus

US President Donald Trump moved on Wednesday to accelerate production of desperately needed medical equipment to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.
Scrambling to address the virus after initially playing it down, Trump said he is invoking the Defense Production Act, putting in place a law that will allow the US government to speed production of masks, respirators, ventilators and other needed equipment.

“We’re going to defeat the invisible enemy,” said Trump, who said the unfolding crisis had basically made him a “war-time president.”

Trump said he will invoke another law that would allow US authorities to turn back migrants seeking to cross the southern border of the United States illegally. The border will not be closed, he said.

“No, we’re not going to close it, but we are invoking a certain provision that will allow us great latitude as to what we do,” he said.

Trump said a hospital ship will be sent to hard-hit New York to help people affected by the contagion, and that a second hospital ship will be deployed on the West Coast.

He defended his description of the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus” despite concerns among some Americans that he was making an ethnic slur.

“It’s not racist, not at all. It comes from China,” he said of the illness, whose origin has been traced back to Wuhan, China.

Trump, appearing in the White House briefing room for what has now become a daily news conference with his coronavirus task force, said he will sign the Defense Production Act later on Wednesday.

The law, which dates back to the Korean War of the 1950s, grants the president broad authority to “expedite and expand the supply of resources from the U.S. industrial base to support military, energy, space, and homeland security programs,” according to a summary on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

“We will be invoking the Defense Production Act just in case we need it,” said Trump.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fanned fears of economic collapse on Wednesday by telling lawmakers on Capitol Hill that 20 percent unemployment was an extreme possibility should the virus have devastating effects on American businesses, many of which are already under duress.

“That’s an absolute total worst case scenario,” said Trump. “We’re nowhere near it.”

Vice President Mike Pence, head of the coronavirus task force, urged all Americans to put off elective surgery to allow hospitals to concentrate on the rising influx of patients with the Covid-19 respiratory illness caused by the new virus.

There are now more than 7,300 US cases of the illness and at least 118 deaths.

