US imposes sanctions on Chinese, S. African companies over Iran & petrochemicals – State Department

The United States has targeted a number of Chinese, Hong Kong and South African companies in a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions regarding petrochemicals, the US State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The entities targeted include Hong Kong-based Mcfly Plastic Hk, Saturn Oasis and Sea Charming Shipping Company; South Africa’s SPI International Proprietary and Main Street 1095; and Chinese companies Dalian Golden Sun Import & Export, Tianyi International (Dalian) and Aoxing Ship Management (Shanghai), Reuters said.

The sanctions also targeted Iranian entity Armed Forces Social Security Investment Company, according to the statement.