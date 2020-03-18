ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

Russia misinforming on virus: EU report

The Kremlin has denied allegations made in a European Union document it was driving a Russian media disinformation campaign designed to worsen the impact of the coronavirus in the West.
18 March 2020

The EU document, seen by Reuters, alleged a significant and ongoing disinformation campaign aimed at aggravating the public health crisis in Western countries.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that the allegations were unfounded and lacked common sense.
Peskov pointed to what he said was the lack of a specific example or link to a specific media outlet in the EU document.
"We're talking again about some unfounded allegations which in the current situation are probably the result of an anti-Russian obsession," said Peskov.
The internal EU document, dated March 16, read: "A significant disinformation campaign by Russian state media and pro-Kremlin outlets regarding COVID-19 is ongoing."
"The overarching aim of Kremlin disinformation is to aggravate the public health crisis in Western countries ... in line with the Kremlin's broader strategy of attempting to subvert European societies," the document produced by the EU's foreign policy arm, the European External Action Service, said.

