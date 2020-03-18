Donald Trump: ‘Bernie Sanders Has Given Up’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday bid farewell to Sen. Bernie Sanders after he lost again to Joe Biden in the Democrat primaries.

“Bernie has given up, just like he did last time. He will be dropping out soon!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Biden easily beat Sanders in the Democrat primaries in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona on Tuesday. The president painted it as a victory for the Democrat establishment.

“The DNC will have gotten their fondest wish and defeated Bernie Sanders, far ahead of schedule,” Trump said. “Now they are doing everything possible to be nice to him in order to keep his supporters.

A Sanders spokesman announced Wednesday morning the Senator from Vermont would “assess his campaign” in the next three weeks while having conversations with his supporters.

The next state primaries take place on April 4, as Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, and Wyoming vote.

The president appeared confident that his approval ratings were solid, even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.