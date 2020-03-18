Iran: 103-year-old woman beats coronavirus

A 103-year-old Iranian woman successfully recovered after contracting the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide since early this year.

A 103-year-old Iranian woman successfully recovered after contracting the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide since early this year.

According to Nevid Danayi, the rector of Semnan University of Medical Sciences, the old lady was discharged from the hospital, becoming the second oldest person ever to recover from the disease known as COVID-19.

Danayi, without disclosing the identity of the survivor, said the patient fully recovered.

A week ago, Chinese authorities said another 103-year-old individual was discharged from hospital after recovering in six days.

Worldwide, out of over 198,500 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while more than 82,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The number of active cases is more than 107,500 -- 94% mild and 6% in critical condition, according to the website.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.