ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

بیرانوند نامزد بهترین دروازه‌بان پنالتی‌گیر آسیا

گروه ناشناس «عصبة الثائرین» مسئول حمله به «التاجی»

بازدید 482

3 takeaways: Sanders faces big decision after Biden's clean sweep

Joe Biden decisively beat Bernie Sanders in all three Democratic primaries on Tuesday, all but guaranteeing he will be the nominee to take on Donald Trump in November's presidential election.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۵۹۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۱:۳۸ 18 March 2020

Joe Biden decisively beat Bernie Sanders in all three Democratic primaries on Tuesday, all but guaranteeing he will be the nominee to take on Donald Trump in November's presidential election.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's contests:

1. When, not if, for Sanders

Sanders argues he has won the ideas argument, but electorally he has now clearly lost. Biden leads the delegate count by around 300, and barring an unforeseen event will be the Democratic nominee after blowout wins in Arizona, Florida and Illinois.

The Vermont senator's campaign argues the mood of the country could change dramatically as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic becomes clear, but with such a large delegate deficit he must decide whether it is worth staying in a race which has been reshaped.

The 77-year-old can't win, he can't hold rallies and he's unlikely to get much media exposure as coverage focuses on tackling the public health emergency.

There are also questions over when and whether further primaries can go ahead: Ohio postponed its contest, scheduled for Tuesday, while Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland and Kentucky have also delayed.

Sanders wants to retain leverage over Biden, pushing the former vice president to adopt more of his ideas – can he do that more effectively by pulling out now subject to guarantees, or by staying in the race and risking exacerbating a split in the party?

Sanders, who on Tuesday pitched a 2-trillion-U.S.-dollar plan to counter the fallout from the pandemic, has a big decision to make.

2. Biden's next challenge: uniting the Democrats

Biden has had three successive Tuesdays to remember, racking up delegates with a series of big wins and establishing himself as the presumptive nominee.

He has consistently won overwhelmingly with African American voters, moderates and over-65s – and been the choice of voters whose priority is beating Trump, including by big margins on Tuesday, according to CNN exit polls – but has repeatedly lost with young and progressive voters, the Sanders wing of the party.

Whether Sanders drops out tomorrow or next month, the former vice president needs to find a way to bridge the divide.

On Tuesday he praised the Vermont senator's supporters' "passion and tenacity" and said he shared a "common vision" with them.

He has adopted a Sanders proposal on college debt already and backs a 15-U.S.-dollar minimum wage, but will probably need to make further moves – potentially including a progressive as his running mate, who he confirmed on Sunday would be a woman.

3. General election campaign begins now

Biden is now essentially the nominee – the general election campaign is underway, and he has ground to make up on Trump in terms of organizing and fundraising.

And he must do it under the shadow of the pandemic, which has fundamentally altered the way in which the run-up to November will play out.

Trump has also changed his tone, and the campaign will play out against the backdrop of the pandemic. How it is handled, who is trusted, and how the economic fallout is dealt with, will be decisive.

Polls suggest that Democratic voters overwhelmingly trust Biden ahead of Sanders to lead in a time of crisis, and also have more faith in the former vice president than they do in Trump.

A Quinnipiac poll released on March 9 shows both Biden and Sanders beating Trump on the question of who would do a better job handling a crisis: Biden 56-40, Sanders 50-44.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
usa election biden sanders
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران حمله بیولوژیکی آیت الله بطحایی حشد الشعبی چهارشنبه سوری جشنواره بهاره مجازی پاندمی حرم حضرت معصومه عمار صالحی
ریزش قیمت طلا در پی هجوم فروشندگان به بازار
بسته معیشتی کرونا به چه کسانی تعلق می‌گیرد؟
شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی
عضو مجلس خبرگان بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت / شمار مسئولان جان‌باخته بر اثر «کرونا» به ۱۵ نفر رسید + اسامی
خاطرات شهرام شب‌پره از کنسرت برای سعودی‌ها
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
حناچی: تهران قرنطینه نمی‌شود، چون آمریکا ایران را تحریم کرده است /روحانی: چیزی به نام قرنطینه نداریم؛ نه امروز نه در ایام عید/انتقاد رئیس مدیریت بحران تهران از صداوسیما: آن‌ها می‌گفتند همه چیز خوب است / تست کرونای جهانگیری منفی شد
بازداشت عوامل ویدئو‌های باران بادمجان در تهران / واکنش واعظی به کاخ نشین خواندن رییس جمهور/ سردار سلامی: برای مقابله با کرونا آرایش جنگی گرفته‌ایم / پنهان کاری در مورد ابتلا به کرونا تا یک سال حبس دارد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
تصاویر: کفن و دفن متوفیان به دنبال شیوع کرونا
صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده
دعوای آلمان و آمریکا بر سر تولید واکسن ویروس کرونا / آمریکا از امروز آزمایش واکسن را آغاز میکند
حمله مجدد به پایگاه التاجی آمریکا با ۳۳ موشک / بیانیه فرماندهی عملیات مشترک عراق درباره حمله به پایگاه «التاجی» / حمله راکتی آمریکا به پایگاه‌های نظامی در دیرالزور/ تعویق انتخابات پارلمانی سوریه به دستور اسد
به نظر شما پرسودترین و بهترین سرمایه گذاری سال ۹۸ کدام بود؟
درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۴۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۰۰۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۵۸ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۷ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

غیبت دوباره جهانگیری در جلسه امروز هیات دولت! / نامه کنایه آمیز ذوالنور به رئیس جمهور درباره کرونا / کدام شغل‌ها از کروناویروس بیشترین آسیب را دیدند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

باید زنجیره شیوع کرونا قطع شود/ همه اعضای دولت درگیر مقابله با کرونا هستند/ تردد مردم به‌ ویژه در عید باید به حداقل ممکن برسد/ حذف تعطیلات عید عملی نیست  (۱۶۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

همه مردم مُردن، اینا به ما نمی‌گن!  (۱۵۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043SB
tabnak.ir/0043SB