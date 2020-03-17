China sends 23mn face masks to Iran amid coronavirus outbreak: IRICA

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) revealed China’s first entry of mask face consignment to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tue.
China’s first package of face masks and thermometers entered into the country via Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA), according to IRICA.
Accordingly, 23 million masks include 20 million three-layer masks, three million N95 face masks, 10,000 thermometers and two millions of protective medical guns.
