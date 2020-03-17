Israel confirms 6 more cases of coronavirus

Israel confirmed six new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 304, according to the health ministry.

Israel confirmed six new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 304, according to the health ministry.

A ministry statement said four people are currently in serious condition, while another 11 are moderately ill.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to nearly 150 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of 173,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,000, while more than 77,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The disease has triggered lockdowns, cancellation of flights in many parts of the world.