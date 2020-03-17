China advised suspension of overseas travel as pandemic spreads

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Chinese citizens Tuesday to avoid any travel to countries currently on high alert of coronavirus outbreak, according to its news release on social media platform WeChat.

As the pandemic continues to spread, the ministry recommended citizens to fully evaluate the risk in possible cross-infections when traveling overseas.

It was advised that citizens not to travel to high-risk countries such as Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Iran and the Republic of Korea, etc, said the ministry.

The ministry said that Chinese nationals who currently reside in countries listed above should take preventive measures, reduce outdoor activities and avoid international travels so as to prevent cross-infections.

Besides, if citizens have had close contacts with coronavirus patients or show coronavirus-like symptoms, they should immediately conduct self-quarantine and seek medical help. And in emergency cases, they can contact their local Chinese embassy for any help, the ministry added.

Worldwide confirmed cases of coronavirus infections have surpassed those inside China on Monday with China's cases standing at 81,116 and over 86,400 cases confirmed outside China.