چگونه در روزهای کرونایی به آرایشگاه برویم؟

داروهای بیماران کرونایی را از کجا تهیه کنیم؟

هفته آینده مجلس به‌صورت مجازی جلسه خواهد داشت

بازدید 882

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms to Zarif the UAE’s support to Iran amid coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif the UAE’s support to Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۱۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۰ 16 March 2020

The United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif the UAE’s support to Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed offered, during a telephone call with Zarif, his condolences to the Iranian people due to the victims of the global pandemic, affirming the UAE's support to the Iranian people as they come through this crisis,” the UAE ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdullah also “stressed the importance of collective work and efforts to survive such global challenges.”

The UAE Air Force had carried out a coronavirus aid mission to Iran on March 2 in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), where a military aircraft was dispatched with six medics onboard, as well as 7.5 tons of medical equipment and supplies including laboratory diagnostic kits, hundreds of thousands of gloves, surgical masks, in addition to other medical supplies provided by WHO, that could assist about 15,000 healthcare workers caring for coronavirus patients in Iran.

Iran has a total of 13,938 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll stood at 724 as of Sunday.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
uae iran bin zayed zarif coronavirus call
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران حمله بیولوژیکی سرلشکر باقری سردار شعبانی حشد الشعبی پاندمی جشنواره بهاره مجازی پروین اعتصامی مهدی باکری
خودرو‌های جدید ضدعفونی‌کننده ارتش
کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول
سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده
ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک
تفاوت  اتانول با متانول چیست؟
حمله گسترده جنگنده های آمریکا به مواضع حشدالشعبی در چهار استان عراق+ فیلم/ پنتاگون بیانیه صادر کرد
پیام محبت آمیز یک کودک چینی به بچه های ایران
دکتر مینو محرز هم به کرونا مبتلا شد
واکنش ایران به پیشنهاد ترامپ/تکذیب شهادت نیروهای ایرانی در البوکمال سوریه/ تمدید وضعیت اضطرار ملی درباره ایران از سوی ترامپ/ تسلط آمریکا بر چاه های نفت در شمال سوریه
خاطرات شهرام شب‌پره از کنسرت برای سعودی‌ها
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
در روز‌های کرونایی هم آب و برق مجانی نمی‌شود / کشور‌هایی که در اوضاع کرونایی به ایران کمک کردند / مخالفت محیط زیست با درخواست جدید خودروسازان
تصاویر: کفن و دفن متوفیان به دنبال شیوع کرونا
حمله مجدد به پایگاه التاجی آمریکا با ۳۳ موشک / بیانیه فرماندهی عملیات مشترک عراق درباره حمله به پایگاه «التاجی» / حمله راکتی آمریکا به پایگاه‌های نظامی در دیرالزور/ تعویق انتخابات پارلمانی سوریه به دستور اسد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان

قالیباف و جهانگیری کرونا گرفتند؟ / طلاب چینی نقشی در شیوع کرونا در قم داشته‌اند؟ / گزینه پیشنهادی سلیمی نمین برای ریاست ستاد ملی مقابله با کرونا / زنگنه: با کدام پول دارو وارد کنیم؟  (۲۷۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۶۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۸۰۴۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۹۱ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۸۱ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی دوباره مرگ  (۲۵۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۰۰۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۵۸ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۷ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ  (۲۰۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۸۹ نظر)

غیبت دوباره جهانگیری در جلسه امروز هیات دولت! / نامه کنایه آمیز ذوالنور به رئیس جمهور درباره کرونا / کدام شغل‌ها از کروناویروس بیشترین آسیب را دیدند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

روایت لاهوتی از خسارتی که کرونا به اقتصاد زد / ماجرای شایعه عجیب درباره فرار میلیاردی جاسبی از ایران / روایت شهرام همایون از کنسرت لس‌آنجلسی‌ها در عربستان  (۱۷۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

باید زنجیره شیوع کرونا قطع شود/ همه اعضای دولت درگیر مقابله با کرونا هستند/ تردد مردم به‌ ویژه در عید باید به حداقل ممکن برسد/ حذف تعطیلات عید عملی نیست  (۱۶۸ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

همه مردم مُردن، اینا به ما نمی‌گن!  (۱۵۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043LP
tabnak.ir/0043LP