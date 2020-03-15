U.S. COVID-19 cases near 2,800 as Trump extends European travel ban

The United State has confirmed at least 2,795 COVID-19 cases, CNN reported citing state and local health agencies, local governments and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 58 people have died from the disease as of Saturday.

The U.S. has not reached its peak of the coronavirus outbreak, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease during a press briefing on Saturday.

Trump's administration has also decided to extend its European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland. The new restrictions will go into effect midnight on Monday, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

The White House released a statement on Saturday saying that President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus.

It has also started to take temperatures of individuals coming into close contact with Trump and Pence, deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

In response to Trump's claim that Google "is helping to develop a website" to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location in the country, Google said that it will not publish a national-scale website for coronavirus testing anytime soon.

Instead, Google's parent company Alphabet intends to launch a triage tool and plan to pilot it in California next week, said Carolyn Wang, a spokesperson for the Alphabet subsidiary, Verily.