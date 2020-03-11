الکل‌های مرگبار را چگونه درست می‌کنند؟

Biden projected to prevail in Idaho after winning Michigan in a major blow for Sanders

Democratic party front-runner Joe Biden seems to have edged out socialist Bernie Sanders in the primary in Idaho, while the two are tied in Washington. Many votes are coming in via mail due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۴ 11 March 2020

Democratic party front-runner Joe Biden seems to have edged out socialist Bernie Sanders in the primary in Idaho, while the two are tied in Washington. Many votes are coming in via mail due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 109 delegates – 20 in Idaho and 89 in Washington – are at stake in the two western states. Sanders carried both in 2016, when he ran against another establishment favorite, Hillary Clinton.

Having suffered a night full of setbacks, Sanders is considered a favorite to repeat his 2016 success in North Dakota caucuses, where 14 delegates are at stake. Although the polls there closed at 8 pm Eastern time (midnight GMT), the first results started coming out with a delay with voters complaining about long wait times even as the stations closed.

Some went so far as to cry “voter suppression". Photos of people queueing up to the polling stations have gone viral on social media.

